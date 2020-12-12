Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes GASGAS GASGAS Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2021 GASGAS MC 450F

Bike Test: 2021 GASGAS MC 450F

GASGAS joins the premier motocross class with the MC 450F with its own unique flavor.

We know most comments about the 2021 GASGAS MC 450F will say, “It’s a red KTM!!!” Go ahead, get it out of your system. Good? Ok, now we can tell you that there are a handful of differences between the GASGAS motocross machines and the orange and white bikes that give the red MXer’s their own flavor. While the motor and frame are shared between all three brands, the GASGAS has its own suspension settings and a forged triple clamp. It also has a straight header (without a resonance chamber) and does not come with a map switch (though one can be added). The swing arm is shared with the Husqvarna (a little less material) and obviously the MC 450F has it’s own bodywork and sweet red frame. Check out what Ping has to say about the latest bike to join the 450 class.

Specifications
Product GASGAS MC 450F
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449.9 cm
Bore x Stroke 95 mm x 63.4 mm
Compression Ratio N/A
Fuel System Keihin EMS
Ignition N/A
Transmission 5-speed
Final Drive 5/8 x 1/4"
Suspension Front WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
Brakes Front 260 mm
Brakes Rear 220 mm
Tires Front Maxxis
Tires Rear Maxxis
Overall Length N/A
Overall Width N/A
Overall Height N/A
Seat Height 950 mm
Wheelbase N/A
Ground Clearance 370 mm
Rake/Trail N/A
Fuel Capacity 7 liter
Curb Weight 100 kg *dry*
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,399
More Info
