We know most comments about the 2021 GASGAS MC 450F will say, “It’s a red KTM!!!” Go ahead, get it out of your system. Good? Ok, now we can tell you that there are a handful of differences between the GASGAS motocross machines and the orange and white bikes that give the red MXer’s their own flavor. While the motor and frame are shared between all three brands, the GASGAS has its own suspension settings and a forged triple clamp. It also has a straight header (without a resonance chamber) and does not come with a map switch (though one can be added). The swing arm is shared with the Husqvarna (a little less material) and obviously the MC 450F has it’s own bodywork and sweet red frame. Check out what Ping has to say about the latest bike to join the 450 class.