Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes GASGAS GASGAS Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2021 GASGAS MC 250F

Views:
3240_MC 250 F 90de_ri_MY2021
Related: Bike Test First Impressions GASGAS GASGAS MC 250F
Bike Test First Impressions GASGAS GASGAS MC 250F
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

Need more info? View our Motocross / Dirt Bikes buyer's guides.

Bike Test: 2021 GASGAS MC 250F

We take a spin on GASGAS's 250 class machine, the MC 250F that isn't just a red KTM/Husqvarna.

For 2021 GASGAS is jumping into the motocross game with a full lineup of bikes, including the MC 250F. Yes, it is clearly based on the KTM/Husqvarna 250 four-stroke motocross platform but there are a few differences aimed at giving the bike a little different ride character and a lower price point. Sharing its motor, frame, and overall layout with the orange and white bikes, the GASGAS MC 250F deviates with its own suspension settings that are designed to have a more "broad appeal." It also has a forged triple clamp (instead of cnc'd), no map switch, no traction control, no launch control, its own body work and seat, and the Husqvarna swingarm. It does come with Brembo brakes and clutch, Neken bars and ODI grips. You can think of it as a "no frills" offering, rather than a "lower quality" bike. On the track, the ride quality is obviously similar to the KTM/Husqvarna 250Fs but the mellower suspension, forged clamp with more flex, and straight exhaust header (no resonance chamber) all gives the bike an extremely comfortable, approachable character. It is still a competition focused machine and it still is very thin, very light, and very fun to ride. Check out what Klinger thought after a day at Glen Helen Raceway.

Photo


Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Read More »

Specifications
Product GASGAS MC 250F
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement
Bore x Stroke
Compression Ratio
Fuel System
Ignition
Transmission
Final Drive
Suspension Front
Suspension Rear
Brakes Front
Brakes Rear
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity
Curb Weight
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $8,499
More Info
Review This Product

More Products

Motocross / Dirt Bikes GASGAS GASGAS Motocross / Dirt Bikes

The Latest