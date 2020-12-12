2021 GASGAS MC 250F

For 2021 GASGAS is jumping into the motocross game with a full lineup of bikes, including the MC 250F. Yes, it is clearly based on the KTM/Husqvarna 250 four-stroke motocross platform but there are a few differences aimed at giving the bike a little different ride character and a lower price point. Sharing its motor, frame, and overall layout with the orange and white bikes, the GASGAS MC 250F deviates with its own suspension settings that are designed to have a more "broad appeal." It also has a forged triple clamp (instead of cnc'd), no map switch, no traction control, no launch control, its own body work and seat, and the Husqvarna swingarm. It does come with Brembo brakes and clutch, Neken bars and ODI grips. You can think of it as a "no frills" offering, rather than a "lower quality" bike. On the track, the ride quality is obviously similar to the KTM/Husqvarna 250Fs but the mellower suspension, forged clamp with more flex, and straight exhaust header (no resonance chamber) all gives the bike an extremely comfortable, approachable character. It is still a competition focused machine and it still is very thin, very light, and very fun to ride. Check out what Klinger thought after a day at Glen Helen Raceway.



