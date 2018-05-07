On the heels of their MXR announcement and intro just a few months ago, Alta Motors has taken the same upgraded battery pack and controller units to add to their EX line, creating the EXR. The 2019 RedShift EXR is Alta's do anything machine, as it's their competitor for the dual sport/enduro market. Street legal in any state, the EXR is meant to be ridden in the dirt, on the street, and anywhere in between. We spent three days up at their office in the San Francisco bay area, and north in Nevada City to ride/test out the new machine. Hit the video below to hear our thoughts on the the EXR, along with seeing it in action. Below that, you'll find a series of links to recent content involving Alta. Including a podcast with the CTO and Co-Founder Derek Dorresteyn, a tour of their facility, and more.

Video: First Impressions - 2019 Alta Motors RedShift EXR

