2019 Alta Motors Redshift EXR

2019 Alta Motors Redshift EXR
Alta Motors
First Impressions: 2019 Alta Motors RedShift EXR

Electric power for the dirt, street, and anything in between...

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Alta Motors RedShift EXR

On the heels of their MXR announcement and intro just a few months ago, Alta Motors has taken the same upgraded battery pack and controller units to add to their EX line, creating the EXR. The 2019 RedShift EXR is Alta's do anything machine, as it's their competitor for the dual sport/enduro market. Street legal in any state, the EXR is meant to be ridden in the dirt, on the street, and anywhere in between. We spent three days up at their office in the San Francisco bay area, and north in Nevada City to ride/test out the new machine. Hit the video below to hear our thoughts on the the EXR, along with seeing it in action. Below that, you'll find a series of links to recent content involving Alta. Including a podcast with the CTO and Co-Founder Derek Dorresteyn, a tour of their facility, and more.

Video: First Impressions - 2019 Alta Motors RedShift EXR

For more content relating to Alta Motors:

The Inside Line Podcast | Derek Dorresteyn - CTO and Co-Founder

First Impressions: 2018 Alta RedShift MXR

RAW Tour: Alta Motors HQ

Specifications
Product Alta Motors Redshift EXR
Model Year 2019
Engine Size Other
Engine Type Electric
Engine Displacement High Speed PMAC - Waterproof Li-Ion 350v
Bore x Stroke
Compression Ratio 5.8kWh
Fuel System
Ignition
Transmission 1 Speed
Final Drive 13F / 53R
Suspension Front WP XPlor 48 Fully Adjustable
Suspension Rear WP 2019 Alta Spec
Brakes Front Brembo Two Piston 260mm Rotor
Brakes Rear Brembo Single Piston 240mm Rotor
Tires Front Metzeler 6 Days Extreme
Tires Rear Metzeler 6 Days Extreme
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height 37.5"
Wheelbase 58.56"
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail 27°
Fuel Capacity 5.8kWh
Curb Weight 273lbs
Features 1.5 hrs(240v) Recharge time
Miscellaneous
Price $12,495
More Info

​AltaMotors.co/RedshiftEXR
