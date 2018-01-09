Pro Circuit 2017 and 2018 KX250F Airboots

Features

Available now while supplies last, Pro Circuit's 2017 and 2018 airboots used by the

Pro Circuit race team and others. The Pro Circuit airboot will improve the performance of your KX250F.



Designed to optimize the KXF's intake track, the Pro Circuit airboot seeks to optimize the "intake wave" so as to

increase the airflow into the motor and consequently increasing horsepower.



The Pro Circuit airboot mounts on the same as the OEM airboot, including the second injector on the airboot.



Pro Circuit has a version to fit the 2017 KX250F and another to fit the 2018 KX250F.



Limited inventory on hand.