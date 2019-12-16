Let's run through each of the riders on the 2020 JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team, starting with Joey Savatgy. Unfortunately, an injury while racing in Australia will delay the start of Joey's 2020 campaign.
Credit: @JGRMXRace on Facebook; @jgrmx on Instagram
2020 JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team 0 of 78 « Previous Next »
choicedf
12/16/2019 7:04 PM
Awesome bikes and pics. My fav is AMart in the whoops!
-MAVERICK-
12/16/2019 3:43 PM
In my opinion, the 450's need yellow side plates and rear fender.
manandmachine
12/16/2019 10:00 PM
Yes, and secondly a new engine that’s 20 pounds lighter with e start