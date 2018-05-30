First Look: Kreft Moto Revalve Control

- Home
We chat with Kreft Moto's Adam Krefting, to learn more about their Revalve Control system. We dive into the how and why behind the product, along with what makes it unique and different than the other shops around the country. We also got our hands on a set to test on our 2018 Husqvarna FC 450 RE.
JackLHyde
5/30/2018 9:52 PM
Michael, did you maybe talk about their relationship to KTM / WP directly? At least one fork was or still is being tested by the headquarters. I wonder if something like this may be on future models from the factory.
bvm111
5/30/2018 1:08 PM
pretty cool system... I was thinking that it would change the preload on the shim stack!
ginger969
5/30/2018 12:13 PM
Yesssss