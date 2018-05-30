First Look: Kreft Moto Revalve Control

​We chat with Kreft Moto's Adam Krefting, to learn more about their Revalve Control system. We dive into the how and why behind the product, along with what makes it unique and different than the other shops around the country. We also got our hands on a set to test on our 2018 Husqvarna FC 450 RE.

As you can see by a few riding shots in the slideshow, we did get a few days on the system. First impressions were very positive, the overall setup was much more progressive and gave the stock AER48 forks a more positive feel. The main compliments would be towards the actual feel of the front end, namely when entering the corners, giving it almost more of a spring feel. However, the ramp up at the end of the stroke was much more controlled. Not bottoming but also not ramping up too quickly. Now the RC system itself was really surprising, the amount of change from just a small turn was massive. To give it a blunt overview, it's really like going all the way from an enduro setting then all the way to nearly a Supercross setting. Overall though it's tweaking the curve more than just making it softer or stiffer like a compression adjustment. With this it falls right into what Adam describes, allowing the user to setup their bikes for a wider range of conditions.

Even better is the info they give you in the pamphlet, with a much wider range of "base settings" to try than any other suspension company I've worked with. Cause ultimately a set of suspension with more adjustments is cool, but it can also really confuse the end user. Understanding the system is one thing, but knowing how to use it alongside the other adjusters is a whole other world. With their info, you get info on not only changing the Revalve Control adjuster but how to match it up with the rebound and compression adjuster...and even air pressure in the case of AER. Take a look back for more, as we're turning over a set of this suspension to one of our test riders for a long term test over multiple tracks and conditions.