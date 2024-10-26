Yoshimura Releases All-New RS-12 System for 2025 Honda CRF250R

When it comes to a Honda CRF model, Yoshimura always has the inside-line on development, with months and months of behind the scenes testing before the bike even becomes public knowledge. The latest RS-12 titanium system for the 2025 CRF250R is now available, with a few features typically only seen on their race systems for the Honda HRC Progressive team. Learn more below.

The 2025 Honda CRF250R has been unveiled, and when it comes to Honda Motocross Racing exhaust systems nobody even comes close to Yoshimura R&D of America.

The newest CRF250R boasts a new airbox and ECU configuration. Our engineering and development team has had their nose to the grindstone along with Team Honda HRC Progressive to squeeze every drop of performance out of the new 250. With our new RS-12 Signature Series titanium full system, we achieved a max HP gain of 8.0% over stock while the max torque gain came in at 9.0%.

Some of the features of the new RS-12 include:

Hydroformed Muffler

This is the first of a new generation RS-12 profile exhaust system featuring weight reducing hydroformed technology. This technology allows to maximize available space for a tailored fit while minimizing material usage. Hydroforming removes many of the limitations of conventional metal forming methods allowing for a stronger and lighter muffler. This new sleeve also incorporates a deep draw one-piece resonator further improving durability.

Header Resonator

Developed in cooperation with the Team Honda HRC Progressive, our header resonator isn't just there for looks, it allows us to maximize power across the spectrum, while enhancing rider connectivity.

The new RS-12 for the 2025 Honda CRF250 also comes with an INS-31-K sound insert installed. This insert not only produces an ear pleasing exhaust note, it also makes the best power for the new Honda.

Proudly developed with the help of Honda HRC race team in the USA