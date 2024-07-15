Yoshimura Introduces HRC-Inspired 2025 Honda CRF250R RS-12 System

In motocross, Team Honda HRC and Yoshimura are synonymous at this point with their close partnership, which reaches beyond racing and into the production world as well. With the heavily refined 2025 Honda CRF250R just released, Yoshimura has also announced their latest RS-12 system. While their existing system would work on the new red machine, they also wanted to take the opportunity to trickle down the latest they've learned with HRC and bring it into the system a consumer can buy off the shelf. The primary change being a new headpipe design. The outgoing production system featured a long style header, while late into the Lawrence 250 run we saw the team adapt to a short header design. This year with Shimoda and Hymas however, a new mid-length design appeared and Yoshimura has decided this is the best version to bring out to the masses.

On top of that, the new header features a resonance chamber, previously only found on their race systems and as of late their production CRF450R systems. The majority of the changes found here are to adapt to the airbox and flow the CRF250R engine is experiencing. Currently, the Stainless Steel systems have been made available, while the full Titanium versions will follow in the Fall.

The 2025 Honda CRF250R has been unveiled, and when it comes to Honda Motocross Racing exhaust systems nobody even comes close to Yoshimura R&D of America.

The newest CRF250R boasts a new chassis, airbox and ECU configuration. Our engineering and development team has had their nose to the grindstone with Team Honda HRC to squeeze every drop of performance out of the new 250. With our new RS-12 Signature Series full system, we achieved a peak HP gain of 2% over stock while the peak torque gain came in at 5%.

Some of the features of the new RS-12 include:

Hydroformed Muffler

This is the first of a new generation RS-12 profile exhaust system featuring weight reducing hydroformed technology. This technology allows to maximize available space for a tailored fit while minimizing material usage. Hydroforming removes many of the limitations of conventional metal forming methods allowing for a stronger and lighter muffler. This new sleeve also incorporates a deep draw one-piece resonator further improving durability.

Carbon Faced Machined Joint

Our new Carbon-Faced Machined Joint no longer requires the use of anti-seize. This is accomplished by impregnating the surface of the stainless steel joint with carbon atoms. The result is a reduction in wear over the life of the joint by reducing friction.

Header Resonator

Developed in cooperation with the Honda HRC Team, our header resonator isn't just there for looks, it allows us to maximize power across the spectrum, while enhancing rider connectivity.

The new RS-12 for the 2025 Honda CRF250 also comes with an INS-31-K sound insert installed. This insert not only produces an ear-pleasing exhaust note, it also makes the best power for the new Honda.

Proudly developed with the help of the Honda HRC race team in the USA

MSRP $1,089.00