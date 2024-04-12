Three-time AMA Endurocross champion Cody Webb has joined Yamaha Motor USA and bLU cRu for 2025. Webb's accomplishments also include being a six-time winner of the Tennessee Knockout, an FIM SuperEnduro World Champion, and the first and only American to podium at Erzberg Rodeo.

"It's a really cool opportunity at Yamaha. They have AmPro Yamaha in GNCC, but nobody is doing what I'm doing with hard enduro or endurocross. They seem motivated." - Cody Webb to Vital MX

You can read the official Yamaha press release by scrolling down. If you want to hear Cody discuss his decision to sign with Yamaha, working with Sherco, leaving KTM, retirement plans, and more, check out the podcast below.

Yamaha Welcomes Cody Webb to the bLU cRU

Multi-time EnduroCross Champion Cody Webb joins Yamaha Racing and the bLU cRU.

MARIETTA, Ga. – December 4, 2024 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS) is excited to announce the addition of multi-time EnduroCross champion Cody Webb to the bLU cRU. The Californian has signed a multi-year deal with Yamaha Racing and looks to battle for top honors in 2025 in AMA EnduroCross, AMA Hard Enduro, and specialty events.

Living in prime conditions for training along the front range of Colorado, Webb is a championship-proven rider who brings with him a wealth of experience in the sport of hard enduro. In addition to three AMA Super Endurocross Championships (2014, 2015, 2017), he was crowned 2018 FIM Super-Enduro World Champion, 2010 National Mototrial Champion, 2017 AMA West ISDE champion, and is a 2017 ISDE Gold Medalist on a club team for USA. Webb is also a six-time Tennessee Knockout Champion, a six-time King of Motos Champion, a six-time X-Games medalist, and was the first and only American to podium Erzbergrodeo in 2016 and 2017.

Donnie Luce – Amateur MX/ ATV / Off-Road Coordinator for YMUS

“We are very excited to expand our off-road racing efforts in 2025 with the addition of Cody Webb to include EnduroCross and specialty events. He is a proven champion with an extensive background in these arenas and will be participating on multiple models in our off-road line-up which will make this year even more exciting for the bLU cRU.”

Cody Webb - CW2 Racing

“I’m really excited about this new endeavor with Yamaha. The sport of hard enduro has been growing quickly, and I feel honored to bring Yamaha into the series and back into EnduroCross. The level of professionalism in my short time so far with the bLU cRU can’t be matched. I can’t wait to see what ‘25 has in store for us.”

