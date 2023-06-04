Works Connection | 2023 YZ450F Radiator Braces in Stock Now!

April 6, 2023 – All-new Radiator Braces for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F available now from Works Connection. Available in Silver (raw) or Black (powder coated) these braces provide cheap insurance in protecting your radiators from damage due to a crash or impact. Made from Aircraft grade aluminum, our braces utilize rubber vibration isolators so flex characteristics of the bike are un-affected. Includes all necessary hardware for easy installation. Made in the USA! Designed, manufactured, packaged and shipped from our headquarters in Cameron Park, CA. You can check them out on the Works Connection website.

2023 YZ450F Radiator Braces Details:

(Silver) Part # 18-269

Retail $ 124.95 pr.

Silver.



(Black) Part # 18-B269

Retail $ 149.95 pr.

Black.



Features:

- CNC’d and formed from aircraft grade aluminum

- Available in raw Silver, or Black satin powder coating

- Reinforces radiators to help prevent costly radiator replacement

- CNC’d billet bracket system incorporates rubber vibration isolaters

- Lightweight, custom fit, tuck in cleanly behind the radiator shrouds

- Simple bolt-on

- Mounting hardware included



- Includes detailed installation instructions

- Made in the USA

About Works Connection:

Established in 1989 with the desire to produce ‘Works’ type products and make them available to the general riding public. Works Connection continues that original idea today through constant evolution and expansion of their unique product line developed from ‘race-tested’ feedback and product research.

For more information on Works Connection products, go to www.worksconnection.com.