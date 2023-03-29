Works Connection | 2023 YZ450F Pro Launch Start Devices in Stock Now!

March 29th, 2023 – In stock now! This latest Pro Launch Start Device is designed specifically for the all new ’23 YZ450F. Yamaha changed to a new wrap around style fork guard and the new kit allows easy installation without having to trim the wrap around portion of the guard. The shape/curve of the fork guard is a little different also, so we started from scratch and built an all-new kit!

The exact same kit is currently being used by Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper on their Star Racing Yamaha’s. Star Racing demands the best, and we’re glad that they put their trust in Works Connection!

The Pro Launch utilizes a patented spring-less trigger and a Hard Anodized fork ring to deliver positive engagement, consistent release and long-term durability.

Kit also includes a custom aluminum drill guide template, aluminum countersink tool and a detailed template with optional heights of 90,100 & 110mm settings. Kit includes a QR code for downloadable step by step instructions for easy, confident installation.

Details:

- Part # 12-417

- Retail $129.95

- Spring-less design delivers positive engagement and consistent release

- “Easy set by rider” start trigger

- CNC machined exclusively from aircraft grade aluminum

- Lightweight, complete assembly only 50 grams

- Custom drill guide template and countersinking tool included

- Downloadable detailed installation instructions include large step-by-step photos

- Laser etched logo

- Engineered, manufactured and assembled in the USA

- U.S. Patent Nos. 8,727,081 & 9,394,963

www.worksconnection.com

