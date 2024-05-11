Win a 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally Motorcycle at the 10th Annual Kurt Caselli Foundation MotoDoffo Event on June 8th

If you're in the area, check out this amazing event for an even more amazing cause!

TEMECULA, California (May 9, 2024) — Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Kurt Caselli Foundation at the annual MotoDoffo Fundraising Event on Saturday, June 8th, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This year, we are thrilled to offer the chance to win a rare 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, one of only 100 in the United States and 700 globally. This elite, limited-edition ADV bike showcases top rally technology with an MSRP of $21,499.

Enter to Win: Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional motorcycle. Enter the giveaway at https://kurtcaselli.com/ktm. Note: If using a VPN connection, you will need to disconnect to access the giveaway website. All proceeds will support The Kurt Caselli Foundation’s safety initiatives, helping to fund our $120,000 annual safety budget.

With community support, we can continue our mission to improve the safety in off-road motorcycling, ensuring a safer future for all riders.

Event Features:

Live DJ : Enjoy an energizing mix of music that promises something for everyone.

Food & Beverages for purchase : Savor award-winning wines from Doffo, craft beers from 805, and unique selections from Drink Weird. Feast on delicious offerings from Tito's Tacos, Extreme Elotes, and Doffo's C&R Gourmet food stand. A portion of the proceeds go to the KCF’s mission.

Interactive Fun: Capture memories at our photobooth, explore vendor offerings, and treat the kids to face painting and games in our Kid’s Activity Area.

Silent Auction and Raffles : Bid on one-of-a-kind items and win prizes, featuring contributions from top moto companies.

Special Motorcycle Displays : View Kurt Caselli’s racing bikes and Marcelo Doffo’s collection of over 150 vintage and modern motorcycles.

A Tribute to Kurt Caselli: This event honors the legacy of Kurt Caselli, an American off-road champion. The foundation, dedicated to improving rider safety, partners with Doffo Winery, a venue steeped in motorcycle culture, to host our annual fundraising event.

Ticket Information: Secure your presale tickets now at kurtcaselli.com/tickets and enjoy $5 off + receive a $10 gift card from Rocky Mountain ATV/MC (one per email address), valid until June 6th. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $30, and does not include the gift card. Admission for children aged 12 and under is free.

Event proudly sponsored by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, FMF, KTM, PCI Race Radios, Doffo Winery, 805, Drink Weird, and Acorn Woods.

About the Kurt Caselli Foundation

The Kurt Caselli Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 2013. The focus of the foundation is the safety of riders and racers in the off-road motorcycling industry. While we understand the inherent elements of danger in this industry, we aim to help minimize this danger to the best of our ability. The foundation has a three-part mission that encompasses safety precautions for riders before, during, and after a racing career. Read more at www.KurtCaselli.com.