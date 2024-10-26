Virtual MX Announces Groundbreaking Motocross Esports Title

Motocross The Game (MTG) brought to you by Virtual MX brings a hyper-realistic motocross simulation, built for online competition, and projected to be available on PC and next-gen consoles... WITH CROSS-PLAY CAPABILITIES!

KICKSTARTER LINK

What to expect?

Realistic motocross simulation

Real-life physics based

Casual helpers for a fun semi-real experience available

Built for competitive Esports competition

Available on PC and Next-Gen Consoles

Made with Unreal Engine 5

Built by the players, for the players

Active community presence

Supported and updated

Virtual MX is a global producer of esports events founded by Nicolas Millot officially in 2022, but the brand is truly a continuation of events produced under his name since 2011. To this point Virtual MX has utilized third-party titles for the competitive events; including the first ever Worldwide LAN event in 2023 at Milan’s famed EICMA Show. The next evolution is Motocross The Game. Virtual MX has used years of experience to launch beyond the confines of “PC only” titles with their own hyper-realistic motocross game constructed by a team of the motocross gaming community’s most respected creators.

BE PART OF MOTOCROSS GAMING HISTORY - Join us on the ride!

Strap on your helmet and come ride with us as part of the MTG community. If you want to back the project via our Kickstarter you will receive rewards and frequent updates about the game and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into development. Virtual MX has always thrived on great community relationships and the MTG project will be no different.

Check out our Kickstarter to make sure you don’t miss out on a gate drop and help Virtual MX expand the features of Motocross The Game!

Why Kickstarter? Virtual MX has self-funded Motocross The Game and already has the funds to complete the project. The Kickstarter campaign is aimed at raising funds to complete additional desired features for the title that are currently beyond the scope of the Virtual MX funding budget. The future is in your hands - let’s make it a reality!

http://kck.st/3UNjrP1 - Kickstarter Link

Follow Virtual MX and Motocross The Game as we race off into the future of Motocross Gaming and esports competition!

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@motocrossthegame

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/motocrossthegame/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/motocrossthegame/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/MxTheGame

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@motocrossthegame

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/motocrossthegame

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@motocrossthegame