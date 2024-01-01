Ty Masterpool to Miss Anaheim 1

HBI Racing's Ty Masterpool won't be on the line at Anaheim 1 for his 450 Supercross debut and the start of his 2024 racing season is a bit of a moving target. Read the team's news below to learn more about Masterpool's situation.

HBI Press Release: Ty Masterpool went into surgery at the completion of last year’s SuperMotocross championship for an appendectomy after suffering appendicitis at the Ironman Outdoor National. During the same period he took the time to fix a plaguing ankle problem. Unfortunately, the ankle rehab will not be completed by A1 and a team decision has been made to delay Ty’s debut in the 450 Supercross class at the advice of his doctors and trainers. The appendicitis has fully healed and doctors feel his ankles will be 100% in the next few weeks.