The Ty Masterpool mystery seemed to continue into early 2024, as the Texan wasn't able to make the start of the season for his 450 Supercross debut alongside HBI Racing. This was noted as due to a longer-than-expected recovery from off-season surgeries. After a few quiet weeks, however, Masterpool is lining up for his first Supercross of 2024 and only the third of his career since turning pro in 2019.

Octopi Media

"HBI Racing is excited to announce that Ty Masterpool will be making his debut in Arlington, TX this weekend at AT&T Stadium. After competing in the Pro Motocross Championship for HBI Racing in 2023, he went on to finish 10th in the final Supermotocross points standings. Ty gears up to make his highly anticipated debut in the premier 450 class of Monster Energy Supercross racing. Join us this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as we witness the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the career of one of Texas' brightest talents!" - Matt Bell Team Owner