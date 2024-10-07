Troy Lee Designs X Oakley Join Forces to Produce the Limited Edition VISION gear collection

In action sports, few names command a level of respect than that of Oakley and Troy Lee Designs. Drawing from a shared heritage of artistic eyewear collaborations, we are proud to introduce the first Troy Lee Designs x Oakley VISION gear collection.

This limited-edition release is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Oakley’s forward-thinking innovation and Troy Lee Designs’ visionary art and technical expertise.

Each piece — an SE5 Composite helmet, SE Ultra Jersey and Pants, and Air Glove — embodies the passion of racing instilled deep in each brand; a best of both worlds converging to lead the charge into a new era of motocross greatness.

- SE5 Composite Helmet W/MIPS Troy Lee Designs X Oakley Vision White / Blue

- SE Ultra Jersey Troy Lee Designs X Oakley Vision White / Blue

- SE Ultra Pant Troy Lee Designs X Oakley Vision White / Blue

- Air Glove Troy Lee Designs X Oakley Vision White / Blue

The Troy Lee Designs x Oakley VISION gear collection made its debut at the 6th round of the AMA Motocross Championship at Redbud worn by the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Race team trio of Justin Barcia, Pierce Brown and Ryder DiFrancesco.

Spanning across multiple platforms of speed, the gear was also worn by Luca Shaw and Troy Brosnan of the Canyon Factory Racing team at the Les Gets Mountain Bike World Cup.

In Less than 300 miles away from the legendary Redbud MX event, the #9 Chip Ganassi-run Honda driver Scott Dixon wore a custom painted helmet and race suit with design influence from the Troy Lee Designs x Oakley VISION gear collection.

The Troy Lee Designs x Oakley VISION gear collection is available online at troyleedesigns.com and through your local Troy Lee Designs Dealer.

Shop the collection here.