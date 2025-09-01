With Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Jalek Swoll suffering from an unfortunate pre-season injury in the lead up to the 2025 AMA SuperMotocross World Championship, the squad will now be represented by Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson at the opening round in Anaheim, California.

Entering his second season with Triumph Racing Factory Team, Swoll was eager to build upon his successful 2024 campaign. Initial symptoms indicate a tendon injury, although Jalek will now undergo further detailed medical analysis and a full diagnosis will be given in due course. Frustratingly, the unfortunate injury may rule the likeable Floridian out of 250SX East action, so Austin Forkner switches coasts from West to East with Stilez Robertson now set to make his Triumph Racing Factory Team debut this weekend inside Angel Stadium.

Everyone at Triumph Racing Factory Team wishes Jalek a fast recovery while at the same time, looks forward to the 2025 season kick off on January 11.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“This is a very unfortunate injury for Jalek as he was riding very well and I do believe this will just be a small speed bump for him and he will return stronger than ever. Triumph and the team will be here ready to go for him when he returns to form.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles

“It’s a real shame for Jalek to be injured this close to the season, especially after seeing how well he had been riding in off-season practice. He was the backbone of the team last year, and I’m hopeful he makes a speedy recovery, so we can see him step it up again this year. Swapping coasts for Austin and Stilez will ensure that we have the best representation on the gate possible, and continue to build on the successes we had last year.”