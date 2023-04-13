Press Release: As preparations for Triumph’s debut in the 2024 SuperMotocross and MXGP/MX2 World Championships intensify, Triumph Racing confirms it has signed two top class riders to lead its race development testing.

Ivan Tedesco comes onboard as a full-time test rider for the Triumph Racing US SuperMotocross World Championship Team, led by Bobby Hewitt, and Clément Desalle joins as test rider for the Triumph Racing MXGP/MX2 Team, run by Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni,

IVAN TEDESCO - TRIUMPH RACING US SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM

Ivan Tedesco (‘Hot Sauce’) began racing motorcycles at the age of eight years old and turned Pro in 1999, with a career that spanned 14 years. In his racing career, Tedesco won the AMA 125cc West Coast Supercross series twice (2004 and 2005), the AMA 125cc National Motocross series (2005) and the Motocross of Nations three times with Team USA (2005, 2006, and 2009).

After his retirement from professional racing in 2014, Ivan turned his talents to coaching up-and-coming racers and becoming one of the very best manufacturer development test riders of the current era.

Ivan Tedesco: “I’m super excited to be part of the new Triumph racing program and to be working with Ricky and Bobby again. To have the opportunity to work with a new brand in our sport, to take a new bike and develop it to a race-ready package, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The team that Triumph is assembling to compete in the SuperMotocross championship is second to none, and together with the support of the engineers at the Triumph Factory, I’m confident we will line up with a competitive bike for Anaheim 1 in 2024.”

Bobby Hewitt: Triumph Racing Team Principal – SMX:

“I’ve known Ivan for many years now, as a multi-time AMA SX Champion and AMA MX Champion who has raced at the highest level including being a member of Team USA multiple times at the Motocross of Nations.

Adding someone with his experience to the program adds another layer of quality and racing experience to an already strong foundation at Triumph Racing here in the US. In 2014 I had the privilege to have Ivan as a team member and pro-rider on one of my previous racing programs before he retired. During that time, I personally had the opportunity to work with him as a rider, experience his attention to detail as a test rider, and more importantly see first-hand how he works and would mentor upcoming riders.

Today is a great day and I’m very excited to add “Hot Sauce” to the program. I truly believe this is another example that the future here at Triumph Racing is very bright!”

RICKY CARMICHAEL – TRIUMPH OFF-ROAD AMBASSADOR

“This is so exciting. It’s just another example of Triumph's dedication to the development of the off-road line of motorcycles. I have no doubt, that with guys like Ivan Tedesco and Clément Desalle and the knowledge they bring to the table from an R&D standpoint, that these bikes will be top of the line, from a race bike perspective as well as a production model. These guys know what it takes to win at the highest level and will be a huge asset to the development of a great product!”

CLÉMENT DESALLE - TRIUMPH RACING MXGP/MX2 TEAM

Clément Desalle (‘MX Panda’) competed at the highest level in the MXGP World Championship for 15 years. One of the most consistent racers in the series, he claimed three Vice Champion finishes, was third in the World Championship three times and twice finished fourth. The Belgium national finished on the top step of the podium 23 times in his career, as well as being crowned the Pro open Belgian champion in 2009. He retired from racing in 2020 and turned his attention to test riding and developing race bikes, and is already making a major contribution to Triumph’s progress with its new race bike.

Clément Desalle: “Joining the Triumph MX2 program allows me to make use of my years of experience as a professional racer to help take the stock bike to a full factory race bike, ready for the MX2 season in 2024. Working with Thierry and Vincent, I know that Triumph have joined with the best people possible to deliver winning results in the quickest possible time and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Vincent Bereni: Triumph Racing Team Manager – MXGP: “When Triumph asked us to join this MX project, we knew that the bike R&D and testing was going to be a major part of the success. Clément has a lot of experience with MXGP tracks, the requirements for the race disciplines and is still very fast.

We have worked with Clément for many years and he is a very demanding rider, who pays attention to every aspect of the motorcycle, so in our opinion, he's the perfect candidate. We know and understand each other very well and he has already brought a lot to bike development, for both the production and racing application. We are very pleased that he joined the program.”

ABOUT TRIUMPH RACING’S OFF-ROAD PROGRAM:

SMX: Triumph Motorcycles will enter the Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross World Championship at the start of the 2024 season, with a fully supported factory race program established in the United States to run motocross operations under the all-new global Triumph Racing banner.

Set up and operated in partnership with Bobby Hewitt, this new Triumph Racing team will field three of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship West and East Coast series before entering the 450cc premier class in 2025.

MXGP: Similarly in 2024, Triumph Racing will also debut in the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship with a factory-supported race program.

This landmark new Triumph Racing Team has been set up in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s most experienced and successful team owners, who will field two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025.

Triumph Racing is based at Triumph’s Global Headquarters in Hinckley, UK, where the brand’s off-road design engineering department is located – responsible for the concept and development of the powertrains and chassis for the all-new Motocross and Enduro motorcycle range.

The MXGP/MX2 World Championship team will be based at Thierry’s race facility near Eindhoven in Holland, while the SuperMotocross World Championship operation will be based at a dedicated new state-of-the-art race facility in the USA.

Engineering groups at the Triumph factory and the race teams are working closely together on continuously enhancing chassis and engine performance through an intensive testing schedule, led by Ivan Tedesco and Clément Desalle, underway in the USA, UK and Europe, building towards the competitive World Championship debut in 2024.