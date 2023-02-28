February 27th, 2023 – Boundaries, whether real or implied, limit our experiences. As riders, racers, and explorers, it is our duty to push past the boundaries and find new experiences. At THOR, our mission is to outfit all riders in that pursuit. For championship-proven performance on the track, look no further than our new Prime racewear and Sentinel LTD roost guards, a winning combination that ensures the best in lightweight, flexible, and breathable technology. For riders that are seeking the “edge of the map,” our new Range collection is expertly crafted to ensure durability, comfort, and protection during long rides in all types of conditions. Whatever boundaries you are looking to break, know that we are Built for This.

Sentinel LTD and Sentinel LTD Race Roost Guard.

In the heat of battle, roost deflection is the name of the game, and our new Sentinel LTD Roost Guard is all about Player One. This new low-profile and lightweight design features plentiful ventilation for maximum airflow, a molded comfort liner, and dynamic adjustability at the shoulders and waistline for a secure, tailored fit. Designed to be worn either under or over the jersey, the Sentinel LTD looks just as good as it performs.

Prime Racewear.

Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. After thousands of test hours and feedback from our elite athletes, we have elevated the construction and flexibility of the Prime Collection.

Range Collection.

When your day-to-day life revolves around the ride, it is important to remove all limitations. Whether for commuting or pure adventure, our all-new Range collection has been built from the pegs up to ensure that your ride continues beyond the expected, year-round. From the all-day comfort of our flexible Dura-Motion material to internal and external waterproofi ng, quilted thermal liners, strategic ventilation system, and D3O® impact padding throughout, Range truly does push long-ride performance beyond expectations.

