Suzuki Announces 2025 Supercross Team Ft. Ken Roczen, Colt Nichols, & Kyle Chisholm | News

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC, and Pipes Motorsports Group are excited to announce the official lineup for the 2025 Supercross season. Building on the successes of previous years, the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki and Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance teams will contest in the 450-class Supercross championship with an impressive roster of talent.

Roczen, a fan-favorite rider, enters the 2025 Supercross season fresh off a win to close out the year, ready for the first gate drop.

Returning for his third season with Suzuki, Ken Roczen brings a remarkable record aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450. Over the past two Supercross seasons, Roczen has earned 12 podiums and two (2) wins. Most recently, Roczen claimed victory in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming his championship-caliber skill as the 2025 season fast approaches.

“I am very excited to continue my relationship with Suzuki and the team,” said Roczen. “We have had a pretty successful last couple of years, and we are eager to continue chasing our dreams of wins and podiums.”

Ken Roczen Suzuki Motor USA

Nichols is poised for a great 2025 Supercross season, after a strong offseason he looks to make a statement in his first full SX season with the team.

After delivering standout performances during the 2024 SMX playoffs, Colt Nichols is ready for a breakout season in 2025. With a productive offseason and close collaboration with team manager Larry Brooks, Nichols enters the new year prepared to compete at the highest level of the sport.

“Really excited to be a part of the Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki team for a full season of racing in 2025,” said Nichols. “It was awesome getting to race SMX and WSX for the team and get a few races under my belt before tackling a full season. I’m ecstatic to keep the ball rolling.”

Colt Nichols Suzuki Motor USA

The ever-popular, Chisholm returns to the team contributing his technical expertise developed over 20 years of professional racing.

Completing the lineup is Kyle Chisholm, a veteran known for his exceptional technical acumen and valuable role in bike development. Chisholm’s contributions will ensure that the RM-Z450 remains at the cutting edge of performance for the challenges of the 2025 season

“I’m excited to go into year three with the Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki Team." said Chisholm. "I’m also looking forward to continuing helping the team build their program and be better year over year. This is my 20th year racing SX and I’m ready to have some fun and enjoy it again."

Dustin Pipes continues to lead Pipes Motorsports Group with a clear vision and unwavering commitment to building a championship-caliber program.

“Excited to kick off another season with a team that I am proud to have this season,” said Pipes. “Ken has the talent to do something spectacular every time he throws his leg over a motorcycle. Colt has had a great offseason and anytime you have a former champion on the team the expectations are high. Chisholm has been an integral part of the team and is going on his third consecutive year.”

Kyle Chisholm Suzuki Motor USA

With multiple championships to his name, Larry Brooks brings years of experience and strategic leadership to the team. Brooks’ ability to align rider strengths with bike performance has been instrumental in preparing for the 2025 season.



“The team has had a very productive offseason, and I feel we have made improvements to our motorcycle going into the 2025 season,” said Brooks. “We closed out World Supercross with a win in Abu Dhabi and we plan to keep that momentum rolling in the 2025 season.”

For 2025, Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group are dedicating their efforts exclusively to the 450-class championship. This strategic focus underscores the commitment to maximize results and compete at the highest level of Supercross.



The team’s focus now shifts to the season opener on Jan. 11 at Anaheim Stadium. Fans can expect thrilling competition as Roczen, Nichols, and Chisholm take to the track aboard the proven Suzuki RM-Z450.



Suzuki remains proud of its rich racing heritage and continues to push forward with a team that combines elite rider talent, proven leadership, and exceptional technical expertise. The 2025 season promises to deliver excitement, and Suzuki invites fans to follow along for what’s sure to be an action-packed year.

Stay up to date on team news, race results, and exclusive content by visiting SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/Motocross and HEPMotorsports.com.

