Stilez Robertson to miss Anaheim Two and Glendale | News

Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Stilez Robertson will be absent from the next two rounds of 250SX West after injuring his wrist during qualifying last weekend in San Diego. Although Robertson didn’t crash in the incident, the heavy impact bruised a bone and caused minor ligament damage. While the initial prognosis was positive for a fast recovery, despite the best efforts to ensure Stilez could line up this weekend in Anaheim, the injury proved too much to overcome in such a short space of time.

After Anaheim 2, round four of 250SX West takes place in Glendale on February 1. A short break in the calendar then follows and the 250SX East series fires into life in Tampa, Florida, where Austin Forkner will make his Triumph Racing Factory Team debut. The 250SX West series resumes on February 22 in Arlington, Texas, where Robertson is expected to make his return to racing.

Triumph Racing Factory Team will be represented by Jordon Smith this weekend in Anaheim, where the North Carolina native aims to build on his impressive start to the season. Following two podium results aboard his TF 250-X, Smith lies second overall and just five points from the series lead heading into round three.

Stilez Robertson Triumph Racing Factory Team

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“At the San Diego supercross last weekend, Stilez overjumped the triple jump and injured his left wrist. We had it evaluated straight away and initially, it looked like physiotherapy would be enough to get Stilez on the line this weekend in Anaheim. Unfortunately, after doing everything we can to get Stilez strong enough to race, we’ll have to postpone his return as he needs to take at least two weeks off the bike. Both the team and Stilez will give it every effort to be at 100% when we return to west coast racing.”

Stilez Robertson – Triumph Racing Factory Team

“I’m completely gutted to miss the next two races. I’ve been off the bike a lot over the last year, so this really hurts me. Hopefully it won’t be too long and this ligament will heal up and I’ll be good to go again! Thanks to the team and people around me for helping me keep my spirits up and I’m looking forward to being back at the races as soon as I can.”