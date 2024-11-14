SCOTT SPORTS USA RENEWS 30-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MONSTER ENERGY PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI TEAM

SCOTT Sports USA today announced the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with the legendary Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, extending a partnership that has been in place for 30 years. This long-standing collaboration has been instrumental in the success of Pro Circuit, whose riders have achieved over 300 victories in both Supercross and Motocross.

Scott USA

As a leader in performance optics, SCOTT is proud to provide best-in-class goggles that have been essential to the team’s achievements. The eyewear offers unparalleled quality and protection, ensuring the riders have been able to focus on their performance without compromise.

John Knowles, MX Marketing Manager at SCOTT Sports USA, commented on the renewal, saying, “We are stoked to continue our partnership with Mitch and Pro Circuit. Their legendary track record of championships make them an ideal team for us to support. We look forward to continuing this long-standing and trusted partnership to even greater success in the coming years.”

Levi Kitchen Scott USA

Mitch Payton, owner of Pro Circuit, shared his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership between the brands: “Working alongside SCOTT has been a key factor in our success for years. Their dedication to creating the best product and understanding the importance of racing aligns perfectly with our core objective: winning. It’s amazing to continue this journey together, striving for championships every single season.”

The renewal of this partnership underscores SCOTT’s dedication and commitment to providing top-tier equipment for elite athletes.

About SCOTT USA

SCOTT Sports USA is the American subsidiary of SCOTT Sports, a premier provider of high-performance outdoor sporting goods. The company's commitment to innovation, design excellence, and exceptional customer service has made it a trusted brand among athletes and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. For more information, please visit www.scott-sports.com.