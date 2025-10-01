Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Unveils 2025 Off-Road Racing Roster | News

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (January 9, 2025) Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green™ races into 2025 prepared to take on the rugged terrain of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series and the AMA National Enduro Championship. The 2025 team lineup includes returning Kawasaki racers Steward Baylor Jr., Grant Baylor, Nick DeFeo, Rachael Archer and Caleb Wood. Joining Kawasaki for 2025 is Defending AMA National Enduro Champion, Josh Toth. The team will be competing aboard the all-new 2025 Kawasaki KX™250X and KX™450X, showcasing the latest advancements in off-road motorcycle technology.

Team manager Ryan Sipes looks forward to building on the team’s recent success and fostering a winning culture that will bring home championships in the coming seasons. “I was a Team Green rider all throughout my amateur career. It feels good to be back with the brand,” Sipes said. “The new KX off-road models are amazing bikes. We have great mechanics, winning riders, and an unbelievable practice facility. Our whole program is top-notch - it’s going to be a good year.”

Stu Baylor Kawasaki USA

Competing in the XC1 class of GNCC and the NE1 class of National Enduro will be Steward Baylor Jr. and Grant Baylor. The Baylor brothers combine for a total of seven AMA National Enduro titles. The 2024 season saw Steward earn multiple wins and podiums in both championships, while Grant began the 2024 season with several podium finishes before being forced to exit the season early with a knee injury. 2025 provides a fresh start and the opportunity to pick up where they left off in 2024.

Josh Toth Kawasaki USA

Joining the brothers in the NE1 class of National Enduro is defending champion Josh Toth. After a dominating 2024 campaign that included not only the National Enduro Championship, Josh became the first rider in GNCC history to secure an overall race win as an XC2 rider. Toth brings this momentum to Kawasaki with the goal of defending his championship and looking to secure the GNCC XC2 class title.

2024 marked the first season with Rachael Archer and Kawasaki. As the reigning GNCC WXC and AMA National Enduro Women’s Elite Champion, Archer is focused on defending both of her titles as she heads into the new season with a new KX™250X.

Rachael Archer Kawasaki USA

After securing the 250 A and top overall amateur honors in GNCC, Nick DeFeo makes the move to XC2 for 2025. As a promising Team Green rider for many years, Nick’s rookie season in XC2 is highly anticipated. DeFeo will also return to the National Enduro Championship for his second season in the NE2 class. Caleb Wood will also be making a class jump as he moves up from the GNCC YXC1 class where he secured the 2024 championship to compete in the 4-Stroke A Lites class. Wood continues the Team Green legacy of talented youth riders to transition into the amateur ranks with his eyes set on the pro ranks.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green kicks off the 2025 campaign with the season-opening AMA National Enduro event on February 9 in Sumter, SC.