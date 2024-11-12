Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Announce Two-Rider Team for 2025 | News

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna head into the 2025 season with Malcolm Stewart heading up their 450 effort and the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross 250 West champion RJ Hampshire.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing gains strength ahead of SMX 2025

Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire headline two-rider team for upcoming season

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is embracing a focused approach for the 2025 season, entering the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) with an all-star two-rider team featuring 450 Class contender Malcolm Stewart and 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire.

RJ Hampshire & Malcolm Stewart Rockstar Husqvarna

Throughout the coming season, Stewart will once again be onboard the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition full-time. Hampshire will be out to defend his 250SX crown in the Western Region, equipped with the Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition. Both long-term representatives of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, this race-proven two-rider combination sets the stage for an exciting 2025.



Stewart exhibited notable resilience in 2024, making a successful return from injury as he built momentum during 450SX, 450MX and 450SMX. His consistency led to 10th place in the final Supercross standings, sixth in outdoors, and 16th overall in the SMX post-season. Now, the seasoned 32-year-old is motivated to shift another gear heading into Anaheim 1.



“The 2025 season feels like a fresh start,” said Stewart. “It’s been a really productive off-season so far, everything is falling into place, and I’m coming off a great experience at the Paris Supercross last month. I’m working with an amazing team around me and I’m ready to kick off the year strong at A1.”

Malcolm Stewart Rockstar Husqvarna

After clinching the 250SX West Championship in AMA Supercross this past season, Hampshire has his sights set on defending his number 1 plate, before making the transition to the 450 Class for the entire Pro Motocross Championship and into SMX. While a recent injury disrupted his preparations, Hampshire remains determined to succeed in 2025.



“I had a minor surgery on my wrist a few weeks ago, which was a bit of a setback, but I’m staying optimistic,” said Hampshire. “My goal is still to defend my title. We’ll set a clear plan for the season in the coming weeks and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the track.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey, looks forward to the challenge ahead. Confident that the combined experience of Stewart and Hampshire will be a consistent threat this season, he and the team are rigorously preparing for a strong start to the new year.



“We’re all excited for the 2025 SMX season to kick off with Supercross in January,” said Ramsey. “This year, our two-rider line-up allows us to give RJ and Malcolm the dedicated attention they deserve, which will only help them push their strengths, address any challenges and truly maximize their potential.

RJ Hampshire Rockstar Husqvarna

“Malcolm had an incredible 2024 season – consistent, competitive and healthy across the SX, MX, and SMX series – and his off-season has built on that momentum. He’s physically and mentally ready, and we’re excited to see what he’ll achieve in 2025.



“RJ’s early injury was unfortunate, but we’re prioritizing his long-term success. We hope to get him lined up at Anaheim 1, but are not rushing it. If needed, we won’t hesitate to pivot our focus on the East Coast title. Whatever the strategy, our goal is to position both riders for success and good health.”



The Supercross series will drop the gates at the iconic Anaheim 1 opener on Saturday, January 11, 2025 for the first of 17 rounds of racing action before heading outdoors for 11 rounds of Pro Motocross starting Saturday, May 24. The competition will later culminate in a three-round SMX post-season through September. In total, 31 races will be featured on the 2025 schedule.