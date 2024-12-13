Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing Prepares for SMX in 2025 | News

Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing is bringing the heat to the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, starting with the AMA Supercross Championship this January. Led by the dynamic trio of Justin Barcia, Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran, the team is prepared to shake things up across all 31 rounds of SMX. Watch for these three riders when the gates drop at Anaheim 1 on Saturday, January 11!

Barcia will represent Rockstar Energy GASGAS in the premier class aboard the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition, while up-and-comers DiFrancesco and Cochran will be ripping the GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition. Together, the trio embodies the GASGAS way as they GET ON THE GAS to charge into the new year.

After a challenging 2024 season of injuries for Barcia, the 32-year-old is fully healed and set to come out firing at Anaheim 1 on Saturday, January 11. Regarded as one of the top enforcers in the sport, Bam Bam is motivated to challenge at the front of the pack on any given weekend.



Justin Barcia: “I’m pumped to start the new season as part of this refreshed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team. Anaheim 1 always brings that extra excitement and I’ve had some great results there in the past! We put in the hard work during the off-season and we’re going to be ready to go when the gates drop.”

Justin Barcia Simon Cudby

DiFrancesco, 19, is gearing up for his sophomore season in the pro ranks with momentum. Having gained valuable experience over the course of this past year, he is determined to turn his potential into consistently strong results. The laid-back Californian’s seamless transfer to the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing team positions him well for a breakout year in the 250 Class.



Ryder DiFrancesco: “I learned a lot as a rookie last year, so now I’m ready and excited to take it to the next level and step into my second full year as a pro. Joining the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team has been awesome – it already feels like home. It’s really cool to have Barcia on the same team again, and I’m looking forward to sharing the 250 Class with Casey and working with Sean Murphy as our Team Manager.”



Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby

At just 18 years old, Cochran is the newest face in the GASGAS family, but is no stranger to the Rockstar Energy Drink® brand. Entering what will count as his first full year as a professional, the breakout star displayed moments of front-running speed last year, making him the perfect fit to join Ryder D in the quarter-liter category.



Supercross will see Cochran on-track for his rookie campaign in 2025, before continuing into 250MX, and then making his highly anticipated debut in SMX. An injury sustained in pre-season training has him in a race against time ahead of the new season, however, he is focused on his extensive rehab program and will be back behind the starting gates as soon as he’s back to 100 percent fitness.



Casey Cochran: “New year, new team, and I’m pumped! Everyone here has made this transition smooth, I like the color red, and am stoked for the 2025 season. The pre-season injury was a small bump in the road, but I’m focusing on coming back stronger than before. I’m ready to give it everything as soon as I’m back on the gate.”

Casey Cochran Simon Cudby

Sean Murphy, Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’re fired up for the 2025 season kickoff. The off-season progression has been great and I’m really stoked with the team’s development and energy. The camaraderie is unmatched, especially with GASGAS alumni riders Justin and Ryder leading the charge, and Casey’s drive in his official rookie year. Casey’s injury was an unfortunate setback, but we’re prioritizing his long-term health and readiness, and we’re making good progress. We’re confident he’ll be back on the track stronger than ever once he’s 100 percent. This team is all about pushing boundaries and bringing the heat to every race.”

AMA Supercross will take centerstage starting Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Anaheim 1 to open the 17-round series, with Pro Motocross commencing on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Fox Raceway for the first of 11 rounds, concluding in September 2025 for the SMX Finals series.




