Privateer Logan Karnow suffered a severe ankle injury at round one in Anaheim during the Monster Energy Supercross series in 2024 and ultimately missed the entire season. Logan recently announced he will once again be competing in the series in 2025 backed by his title sponsor, OnlyFans, as well as support from Big Mac Entertainment, O'Neal, Backyard Designs, TCD Suspension, Kennedy's Cycles, Williams Motowerx, HGS Exhaust, Phoenix Handlebars, Works Connection, FFW Motorsports, Galasso Landscaping, Atlas Brace, No Toil, Guts Racing, Cyucra, Bronson Compound, HL Site Services, JDubs Racing, Blud Lubricants, Luxon, Dubya USA, DID chains, Net Corp, Renew Plastic, Rekluse, CSC Services, 6D Helmets, Cycles R Us, FCP, Revolt Goggle, and Maxxis Tires.

Logan Karnow