Preston Boespflug Joins Partzilla/PRMX

After his rookie professional season with the BarX program aboard a Suzuki, Preston Boespflug is set to move East and join the Partzilla PRMX program at their new home base in Florida.

Partzilla PRMX Adds Preston Boespflug to their 250SMX Lineup

Punta Gorda, FL - October 11th, 2024 - The Partzilla PRMX Team is proud to announce its signing of Preston Boespflug for the entire 2025 250 SuperMotocross Championship.

Boespflug, a California native, will be preparing for his sophomore season as a professional by moving East to the new PRMX Team headquarters at MotoBros in Florida. The 19-year-old caught the eye of Team Owner Julien Perrier after a successful rookie campaign in this season’s 250SX East Region. Boespflug finished 15th overall in the standings with six main events and four of those results were inside of the top fifteen. However, his best finish was a ninth in Philadelphia. The Partzilla PRMX Team sees his potential and looks forward to helping Boespflug build off of his stellar rookie season.

The move to Partzilla PRMX will also mark the return to Kawasaki for Boespflug, who was a member of the Team Green Program as an amateur.

Julien Perrier - Team Owner

“We saw great potential in Preston’s abilities in Supercross this past season. He’s got a lot of talent and we can’t wait to try to fine tune all of that with him!”

Preston Boespflug - Partzilla PRMX #73

“I’m extremely excited for my new opportunity to join Partzilla PRMX for 2025. I think the move to Florida will also be good for me. The move to Kawasaki feels right! I really like how the bike handles and I think they fit my style well. I’ve had my best results on a Kawasaki, so I’m excited to get back on them!”

The Partzilla PRMX Race Team was founded in 2010 by Julien Perrier. The team is based out of the MotoBros Punta Gorda location.

About Partzilla:

Partzilla.com is the premier OEM parts dealer and distributor. Our goal is to get you up and running whether you need genuine parts, an aftermarket upgrade, or a component diagram to help you take it apart and put it back together. We sell OEM parts for Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, Can-Am, Suzuki, Arctic Cat, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and Yamaha motorcycles, ATVs, PWCs and snowmobiles. We also carry a vast selection of premium-brand aftermarket parts and OEM accessories.