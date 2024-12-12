Phoenix Honda Sets Sights on 2025 SuperMotocross Series

SALISBURY, North Carolina (December 13th, 2024) | Phoenix Racing is proud to announce the continuation of their partnership with Honda Powersports for 2025, entering all available championships in the upcoming SuperMotocross series. Highlighted by an exciting roster of new and returning talent, the continuation of the 450 program launched last season, and a larger presence in the 250 class. This will be done aboard the highly updated 2025 CRF250R and CRF450R.

Continuing the team’s push into the higher echelons of the premier class is Dylan Ferrandis. New to the team in 2024, the late-season push to build a program around Ferrandis resulted in multiple top-five results in the premier class of the SuperMotocross Championship. A moto podium during the Unadilla round of the Pro Motocross season and a heat race win in Supercross were the year’s stand-out results. After a long off-season of development, alongside the even more competitive platform from Honda, sights are set for regular podium performances and a push for a win together in 2025.

Phoenix Racing has spent the majority of its existence in the 250 series, and for 2025 they are excited to place a renewed focus on the class with a group of fresh faces. This commitment is highlighted by the team’s first run in both regions of the 250 Supercross series. New for the season is Nick Romano, Gavin Towers, and Evan Ferry, all of whom come to Phoenix Racing with a point to prove to the industry and sport as a whole. The team has been excited by the progress these three have all made over the off-season, as they test and train aboard the team’s latest spec CRF250R. The positive feedback from these three, who have all been aboard some of the sport’s top efforts in their prior year, is building excitement for what we will see on track come the gate drop at Anaheim 1 and Tampa to start the team’s run at each respective series.

David Eller - Phoenix Racing Honda Owner: “Our program continues to follow the premise of its’ namesake the Phoenix, being reborn from the ashes and building a new path. Last year we did this with Ferrandis at a turning point in his career, and continue to do so into the new year. Now we have the opportunity to do the same with a young and hungry group of riders. Romano, Towers, and Ferry have all faced challenges in the past but look to change their fortunes coming into the new season. We’re proud to do this alongside Honda, Parts Unlimited, and our long-time supporters as we look forward to Anaheim 1 in just a few short weeks.”

About Phoenix Racing:

Phoenix Racing was founded in 2008 and joined Honda in 2017, which they currently operate as their official entry in the AMA Arenacross Championship (where they are seven-time and defending champions) and the AMA GNCC Off-Road series, along with being a Honda factory support program in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross.

For further inquiries, please contact Media@phoenixracinghonda.com