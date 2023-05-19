New Product Release | Works Connection Aluminum Offset Foot Peg Mounts (YZF)

May 19th, 2023 – You now have options!

Same great features as our Titanium mounts, but at a lower retail price. Works Connection's all-new aluminum mounts share the same offset (-7mm down, -5mm back) as the Titanium mounts, but that’s the only thing that stays the same. Our all-new aluminum mounts were re-engineered, and material was added in different places on the mounts to ensure strength and longevity.

The Yamaha YZ250F/YZ450F’s cockpit (rider triangle) is a little cramped. The distance from seat to pegs is shorter than other bikes, which requires more effort to transition from sitting to standing. Our Aluminum Offset Foot Peg Mounts open up the cockpit area by moving the pegs down (-7mm), and back (-5mm). These very calculated measurements open up the cockpit, while still allowing a good feel for the rear brake pedal and shift lever.

The kit consists of (2) Aluminum Foot Peg Mounts (Left and Right), (2) Titanium Pins, (2) Stainless Washers and (2) Cotter Pins.

We enlisted the help of veteran test rider Kris Keefer to test various different offsets to come up with what he felt was the best setup. The amount to offset the mounts was the ‘key’ to figuring out a better feel, more comfort and a less cramped feel.

You can use ANY foot peg you prefer with our Foot Peg Mounts. Stock (OEM) or Aftermarket.

An added benefit is they are 42% lighter than stock mounts.

Details:

- Affordable at $ 199.95 pr.

- Made from Aircraft Grade 7075-T6 Aluminum

- Lowers pegs by -7mm, and moves pegs back or rearward (-5mm)

- Manufactured with tighter tolerances than O.E.M. parts

- Opens up rider triangle, and makes it easier going from sitting to standing

- 42% lighter than OEM mounts

- You can use ANY pegs you like with our mounts

- Laser engraved logos

Contact your retailer or visit worksconnection.com.