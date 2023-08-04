New Product Release | O’NEAL Prodigy V.24

April 8th, 2023 – Since 1970 we have worked tirelessly to design, develop and create products that provide consumers with safety and protection. Admittedly, sometimes the design process carries with it some restraint as we have to provide products within a budget to successfully compete in a competitive market.

What happens when your best designers grab the check book? What happens when you develop and produce a product with zero restraint? No limits. No budgets to adhere to. Simply making the absolute best product possible with no expense spared? O'Neal introduces the Prodigy V.24. You can scroll down for more information, or you can visit ONeal.com.

Prodigy V.24 Jersey Features:

- Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring the All-New “4-Cell” Performance Fabric with four-way stretch.

- Silicone-lined edge, laser-cut venting on the upper chest, upper arms, and obliques for added cooling.

- Stich-less welded seams on arms.

- One of the lightest jerseys at only 7 ounces (size L).

- Closed cell four-way stretch vented panel falls on the entire back to allow maximum movement.

- Infinity cuff / cuffless and infinity collar lined with stretch tape for maximum comfort.

- Extended tail with cooling mesh.

- Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in.

- Closed cell vented keeps you cool under the forearms, shoulders, under-arms, and tail.

Prodigy V.24 Pant Features:



- Durable and lightweight denier fabrics with carefully integrated stretch panels

- Ergonomic pre-curved leg design conforms to the ideal riding position

- Lightweight rubber patches at knee with integrated air-intake for cooling

- Silicone Lined edge, laser cut perforation in critical areas keeping you cool and dry

- 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place

- External hidden zippered hip pocket

- Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology

- Genuine Drum Dyed leather inner knee protection, with padded knee area

- 900 denier rear saddle with Quilted cross-stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip

- Triple stitched in critical areas for durability

- Unique 3D brand incorporation

- Ultra-soft no pull half liner, stops at the knee

- 4-way-stretch knees with 2-way stretch calves, sized for knee brace compatibility

For more, visit ONeal.com.