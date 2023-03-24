Press Release

New Product Release | 23.5 FXR Spring Revo

GD2
3/24/2023 5:22pm
PR HEADER 23 5 REVO

March 24th, 2023 – FXR is back with another gear release, and this time it's their new 23.5 FXR Spring Revo line. Check out the details below, and you can also check out FXRRacing.com.

2023.5 REVO PRO LE
Success in supercross requires uninterrupted focus. That laser-focus comes with an unwavering confidence in both gear and machine. The 2023.5 REVO PRO LE gear was developed with that connection between rider and bike in mind. We’ve combined performance and breathability with our perforated Omni-Stretch materials to offer riders like FXR/Club MX Jeremy Martin the comfort and connection needed to win races. Our purpose-built products define us, and the FXR REVO PRO LE collection continues to set industry standards in fit, finish, durability, and performance.

FXR SPRING23 REVO Kits.jpg?VersionId=85DGL3YbQfPxJhub2kPhuW

2023.5 REVO PRO LE JERSEY / PANT 
The REVO PRO LE jersey’s hybrid vented material offers maximum airflow and maximum flex. This increased breathability gives you the freedom to move and helps maintain a lower core temperature—perfect for when things get heated mid-race. With a slim fit design, a drop-tail hem and long length, you’ll be tucked and ready off the line. Add the REVO PRO LE pants for the perfect kit. With an all-new, industry-first auto buckle front closure system added to our already popular Hook and Loop side hip adjusters, the fit is entirely customizable and entirely secure. Both the jersey and pants come in fade-free sublimation prints to keep you looking your best from practice to the podium.

AH3I6620 DSC00064.jpg?VersionId=yCjUshIr 6XH0n DSC01130.jpg?VersionId=ktfYgo8qXhbp l0dn9

 

AH3I6404.jpg?VersionId=UD3ACkx6YNl AxY1S.IwUv8Yq DSC00080.jpg?VersionId= r2AKXAzC5Sp DSC09908.jpg?VersionId=pim9ka.zZ9uJ6CScpm8Dj1 rfVJQ6s

 

For more, visit FXRRacing.com.

Related:
FXR
0 comments