New Product Release | 23.5 FXR Spring Revo

March 24th, 2023 – FXR is back with another gear release, and this time it's their new 23.5 FXR Spring Revo line. Check out the details below, and you can also check out FXRRacing.com.

2023.5 REVO PRO LE

Success in supercross requires uninterrupted focus. That laser-focus comes with an unwavering confidence in both gear and machine. The 2023.5 REVO PRO LE gear was developed with that connection between rider and bike in mind. We’ve combined performance and breathability with our perforated Omni-Stretch materials to offer riders like FXR/Club MX Jeremy Martin the comfort and connection needed to win races. Our purpose-built products define us, and the FXR REVO PRO LE collection continues to set industry standards in fit, finish, durability, and performance.

2023.5 REVO PRO LE JERSEY / PANT

The REVO PRO LE jersey’s hybrid vented material offers maximum airflow and maximum flex. This increased breathability gives you the freedom to move and helps maintain a lower core temperature—perfect for when things get heated mid-race. With a slim fit design, a drop-tail hem and long length, you’ll be tucked and ready off the line. Add the REVO PRO LE pants for the perfect kit. With an all-new, industry-first auto buckle front closure system added to our already popular Hook and Loop side hip adjusters, the fit is entirely customizable and entirely secure. Both the jersey and pants come in fade-free sublimation prints to keep you looking your best from practice to the podium.

For more, visit FXRRacing.com.