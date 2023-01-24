Moose Racing Introduces Sahara and Agroid Racewear for Spring 2023

January 25th, 2023 – Moose Racing introduces out new Sahara Racewear for Spring 2023. The Sahara Jersey is constructed of a lightweight vented polyester mesh, stretch comfort collar, and features non-fading sublimated graphics. It features performance enhancing airflow and a pro-rider tested athletic fit. The Sahara Pant is constructed of a lightweight ventilated polyester mesh, full grain leather inner knee panels, and YKK auto locking zipper. They feature a pre-curved leg, 3-point waist adjustment system, high density screen printed knee panels, and athletic-fit stretch panels. All new non-fading sublimated graphics for this spring are pro-rider tested. MSRP is listed at $49.95(SM-XL) - $54.95(2X-3X) for the jersey and $139.95 - $149.95 for the pant. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com to check this out! Look below for photos of the different colorways you can choose from.

Moose Racing has also introduced their Agroid Raceway for Spring 2023. The jersey features a light-weight stretch polyester chassis, stretch comfort collar, and features high quality sublimated graphics. The pant is constructed of a lightweight ventilated polyester mesh, full grain leather inner knee panels, and YKK auto locking zipper. They feature a pre-curved leg, 3-point waist adjustment system, and athletic-fit stretch panels. MSRP is listed at $54.95(SM-XL) - $64.95(2X-3X) for the jersey and $139.95 for the pant. You can check it out at www.mooseracing.com, or your local dealer. Take a look below to see the different colorways that are available.

About Moose Racing

Since 1986, Moose Racing has dedicated itself to providing the rider and racer with the highest quality and best performing products available. Moose Racing offers the most comprehensive list of products in the industry to satisfy all your riding needs. For more information visit us at www.mooseracing.com.