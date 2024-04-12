Mark Fineis enters year four of his pro career with a new contract with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX race team and is looking to make the next step in his career.

CHESTERFIELD, SC – December 4, 2024:

There are still deals being done this late in the year and Christmas comes early for Mark Fineis as he inked his contract to race for the Muc-Off /FXR/ClubMX race team for the entire 2025 season. Fineis had some real highlights as a rookie last season and earned himself a spot on the team. The race at High Point last June was just one of those memorable moments where he had a great holeshot and led laps for the first half of the race. There were more moments like that throughout the season which kept Fineis in the conversation and ultimately opened the door for him to be considered for a full-time spot on the team.

As expected from any rookie, Fineis’ first season had its ups and downs but was able to record some top ten overall finishes in what is considered a very competitive 250 class. Coming into 2025, his expectations are higher now that he has more comfort in the system from travel to race day protocols and everything in between.

Fineis added: “Getting my rookie season behind me is a bit of a relief. There was a lot to learn from the team and all the stresses that go along with travel and racing. Now that I know what to expect, I feel like I can do much better this season. Except for a short break when the season ended, the training at ClubMX has never stopped. I really wanted to immerse myself in the new training and fitness program to get ready for Supercross and the work has been paying off. The other deciding factor was the bike. My team built some amazing bikes last season and now they have found more power for this season. The thing is crazy fast, and I am excited for the opportunity to continue on with them."

As the team and the staff grow at ClubMX, the efficiency also grows with it. The motors are still built by Twisted Development in California but are maintained in-house. All the suspension has been brought in-house as well as the team found better ways to develop and customize settings specifically for each rider. Another factor in the efficiency process is having all 250 racers. With just 250 Yamahas, the team can focus during the week and on race day in one specific category, making time for the riders and any bike adjustments.

Owner Brandon Haas added: “It is good to have Mark resigned for next season. I know what he is capable of and now it is up to us to get him up front. There is no lack of effort on his part when it comes to training and racing and as he matures in the role, he has become better with feedback and input to get the bike where he wants it. Now we will take it to the next level in 2025 and everyone else will see why we have such and interest in this kid."

