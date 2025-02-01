The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Supercross Team is thrilled to announce its official lineup for the 2025 AMA Monster Energy Supercross season, marking the manufacturer's second year competing in the series. Building on the momentum and experience gained during its inaugural season, Beta is ready to take on new challenges and improve its position as a team in the series.
The team returns Benny Bloss and welcomes Mitchell Oldenburg to its rider lineup. Both riders have been busy testing and putting in laps on the Beta 450 RX as they prepare for the 2025 season.
Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented Supercross and Pro Motocross rider. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Last season Bloss set some historic achievements for Beta Racing in their first season of Supercross. He gave Beta their first top-ten finishes in Supercross, the first in Daytona and then again in Nashville. Bloss would put his Beta 450 RX in the main event thirteen times before an injury cut his season short.
Mitchell Oldenburg turned pro in 2013, this will be his first full season in the 450SX class. He has two podiums and eleven top-five finishes in the 250SX class. Last season, he made six main events in the 450SX class and earned one top-ten finish. Just recently Oldenburg finished fifth overall in the 2024 World Supercross Championship Series.
"We are excited to get this season going. For year two we are taking what we learned from our first season to make improvements and continually get better as a team. We have two fast riders in Benny and Mitchell and a great bike in the 450 RX. I can't wait for the gate drop in Anaheim." said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.
Rider: Benny Bloss
Hometown: Oak Grove, MO
Year Turned Pro: 2015
Date of Birth: March 27, 1997
Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 Lbs
2018 450SX Rookie of the Year
Two 450SX Top-10 Finishes
Rider: Mitchell Oldenberg
Hometown: Alvord, TX
Year Turned Pro: 2013
Date of Birth: July 13th, 1994
Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 150 Lbs
Two Career 250SX Podiums
Eleven Career 250SX Top-5 Finishes
Supercross Team:
Carlen Gardner | Race Team Manager
Benny Bloss | Team Rider
Mitchell Oldenburg | Team Rider
Taylor Muto | Technician for Mitchell Oldenburg
Jason Soracco | Technician for Benny Bloss
Bryce Rivera | Suspension Manager
Brian White | Engine Technician
Vincent Dawson | Logistics Manager
Bryson Gardner | Team Test Rider
