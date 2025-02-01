The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Supercross Team is thrilled to announce its official lineup for the 2025 AMA Monster Energy Supercross season, marking the manufacturer's second year competing in the series. Building on the momentum and experience gained during its inaugural season, Beta is ready to take on new challenges and improve its position as a team in the series.

The team returns Benny Bloss and welcomes Mitchell Oldenburg to its rider lineup. Both riders have been busy testing and putting in laps on the Beta 450 RX as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenberg Beta USA

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented Supercross and Pro Motocross rider. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Last season Bloss set some historic achievements for Beta Racing in their first season of Supercross. He gave Beta their first top-ten finishes in Supercross, the first in Daytona and then again in Nashville. Bloss would put his Beta 450 RX in the main event thirteen times before an injury cut his season short.

Mitchell Oldenburg turned pro in 2013, this will be his first full season in the 450SX class. He has two podiums and eleven top-five finishes in the 250SX class. Last season, he made six main events in the 450SX class and earned one top-ten finish. Just recently Oldenburg finished fifth overall in the 2024 World Supercross Championship Series.

"We are excited to get this season going. For year two we are taking what we learned from our first season to make improvements and continually get better as a team. We have two fast riders in Benny and Mitchell and a great bike in the 450 RX. I can't wait for the gate drop in Anaheim." said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.

Benny Bloss Beta USA

Rider: Benny Bloss

Hometown: Oak Grove, MO

Year Turned Pro: 2015

Date of Birth: March 27, 1997

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 Lbs

2018 450SX Rookie of the Year

Two 450SX Top-10 Finishes

Mitchell Oldenber Beta USA

Rider: Mitchell Oldenberg

Hometown: Alvord, TX

Year Turned Pro: 2013

Date of Birth: July 13th, 1994

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 150 Lbs

Two Career 250SX Podiums

Eleven Career 250SX Top-5 Finishes

Supercross Team:

﻿Carlen Gardner | Race Team Manager

Benny Bloss | Team Rider

Mitchell Oldenburg | Team Rider

Taylor Muto | Technician for Mitchell Oldenburg

Jason Soracco | Technician for Benny Bloss

Bryce Rivera | Suspension Manager

Brian White | Engine Technician

Vincent Dawson | Logistics Manager

Bryson Gardner | Team Test Rider