Leatt Launches 2025 Moto Line

Dive into Leatt's extensive motocross and off-road offerings for 2025.

Leatt Reveals Their 2025 Head-to-Toe Moto Range

August 9th, 2024 - Celebrating 20 years of innovation and excellence, Leatt, a leader in protection and performance riding gear, announces the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 Moto range.

With revolutionary new features and designs, the latest collection not only showcases the brand's commitment to rider safety and performance but also marks two decades of pushing the boundaries in riding protection.

The 4.5 and 4.5 Women’s Gear

At the core of the new Moto range is the 4.5 and 4.5 Women’s gear, specifically designed for the female form. The focus of the 4.5 gear is to provide unparalleled protection, comfort, and functionality. A standout feature of the 4.5 gear is the introduction of the Hypolon belt a super strong, 360º waistband. Unmatched in its ability to keep pants securely in place during even the most intense races, the Hypolon belt ensures that riders can focus on their performance without distraction.

The construction of the 4.5 pant incorporates Leatt’s new Twisted Yarn Technology for improved flexibility, abrasion and cut and tear resistance. The 4.5 gear delivers the exceptional quality you’d expect from Leatt, offering that perfect blend of protection and freedom of movement. The range is perfectly suited to the track or the trails, in sunny or challenging weather conditions, making it a must-have for serious Moto enthusiasts.

Fresh New Looks for Helmets and Boots

As a leader in protective equipment, Leatt helmets feature 360̊ Turbine Technology for premium head and brain protection. The leading 5.5 boot features FlexLock Technology designed to protect the ankle and knee joints from impact forces and twists.

While the 2025 range doesn’t include new models for helmets and boots, Leatt has given these essential items a vibrant refresh. The new color schemes are bold and modern, while still maintaining the classic Leatt look that riders have come to love.

The New Vizion for Goggles

The new 3.5 Vizion line offers riders quality eye protection and clarity. The lenses are anti-fog and anti-scratch and are roll-off compatible for those muddy track days. A range of lens colors ensures clear visibility in varying light conditions. The new Vizion range does not offer the same level of unbeatable protection as Leatt’s bulletproof Velocity models, but the softer, more flexible and lighter frame will appeal to many riders.

The 2025 goggle range also sees the introduction of two new lens variants. Premium 6.5 goggles will now be available with photochromic lenses which automatically adjust to changing light conditions, providing optimal visibility for varied weather conditions or if riding in and out of shaded areas.

Brand-new Cryztal lens technology can be found across the Velocity 6.5 and 5.5 models. This high-contrasting, color-defining technology provides incredible clarity, allowing riders to experience the track or trails like never before. These two new lens designs ensure that the Velocity goggles remain at the forefront of rider safety and performance.