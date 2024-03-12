Leatt Introduces Their New Protection Development: Flexmesh Technology

Protection may be the most important aspect of riding motocross and having good equipment is a priority. Leatt has been protecting riders for twenty years and their extensive line of products continues to grow with their introduction of Flexmesh Technology

Leatt Introduce Their New Protection Development: Flexmesh Technology

December 3rd 2024, Cape Town, South Africa — Leatt Corporation, a leader in protective gear and riding apparel, have launched their brand new protection development: Flexmesh Technology.

Leatt

Watch the release video here.

Flexmesh is the latest in Leatt’s protection technology, joining the 3DF and Reaflex products already on the market. Riders can look forward to putting the protective equipment to the test – Flexmesh will feature in 7 new moto products: 4 chest protectors and 3 body protectors.

Leatt

Leatt already offer a wide variety of protective gear that features their 3DF foam and Reaflex gel. The 3DF foam available in CE Level 1 and level 2 variations and is supremely comfortable, which makes it an excellent choice for limb protection. Reaflex gel is slimline CE Level 1 protection which has proven to be a top choice for many MTB riders. What sets Flexmesh technology apart is the enhanced breathability and airflow, combined with hard shell deflexion – perfect for hard terrain and rocky surfaces.