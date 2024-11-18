Ken Roczen Continues With Suzuki for 2025 | News

One of the final pieces of the puzzle has been confirmed ahead of the 2025 season, as Ken Roczen commits to another season with the Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki team. This marks the second year in a row that the successful German has re-upped with his current team for a single season extension. As always leaving the question, what is Ken Roczen's future? For now, however, it remains yellow.

Brea, CA – (November 18, 2024) - Suzuki Motor USA, LLC. and H.E.P. Motorsports are excited to announce that Ken Roczen will return for 2025 to compete in the SuperMotocross World Championship aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450. Roczen who has had strong results with the team over the past couple years will once again compete at the highest level.



“I am very excited to continue my relationship with Suzuki and the team,” said Roczen. “We have had a pretty successful last couple of years and we are eager to continue chasing our dreams of wins and podiums.”

“We’re very proud to have Ken Roczen once again choose Suzuki and H.E.P. Motorsports for his championship quest,” said Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA. “Ken’s talent, dedication, and presence continues to elevate everyone in the program, and provides a unified confidence as we strive for success together. We love the challenge of SMX, and we’re thrilled to have Ken leading the charge on his RM-Z450.”

2025 will be Ken’s third year with the Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki Team competing on the Suzuki RM-Z450. With the time he’s had on the bike and the familiarity with the team, he looks to put in some strong racing and contend for wins.

“Very happy to have Ken back for another year with the team.” Dustin Pipes, Team Principal at H.E.P. Motorsports, added, “He is the ultimate professional on-and-off the racetrack. Ken is an exceptional talent, capable of winning any race he shows up to and keeping him on the very capable RM-Z450 brings a sense of excitement to every race day for the team. We will be working hard to once again reach the top step of the podium.

“As the title sponsor for the team the past two seasons, it’s been exciting to watch Ken not only compete, but also represent the sport well,” said Eric Doubler, Progressive Recreational Lines Business Leader. “As the country’s leading motorcycle insurer, we share the same passion, enthusiasm and commitment to the sport that Ken does and are looking forward to seeing what he does in the season ahead.”

Roczen and Suzuki fans alike eagerly await the first gate drop set for January 11th in Anaheim, where the season kicks off.