Kayden Minear Signs with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | News

The ever-growing Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has added Australian amateur Kayden Minear for 2025.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Kayden Minear to its talented amateur team. One of the sport’s rising stars, the Australian will make a full-time debut in the U.S. in 2025 and battle for top honors aboard the team’s YZ250F in Supercross Futures, the Scouting Moto Combine, the Amateur National Championships, and at Loretta Lynn’s.

Kayden Minear Yamaha Star Racing

In addition to multiple Australian amateur titles, Minear was crowned the 2022 Australian ProMX MX3 Champion in 2022 and finished runner-up in the 2024 MX2 Championship. The 17 year old turned a lot of heads in August this year with a stellar first outing in the U.S., scoring a dominant first moto victory and ultimately finishing runner-up overall behind Cole Davies at the Scouting Moto Combine at the Ironman Raceway. Minear now sets his sights on the 2025 season and will make his racing debut with the team at the opening round of Supercross Futures at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 1.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re happy to have Kayden join our amateur team as he makes his full-team debut here in the U.S. He’s a very talented young rider, and we feel his hard work and determination make him a great addition to our program. We’re excited to get to work preparing for Supercross Futures and to see what he can do next season.”

Kayden Minear – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #66

“Joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team is truly a dream come true. From a young age, I dreamed of racing in America, and I am fortunate enough that Star Racing has given me the opportunity to do so. I can’t wait to get on track and start getting ready for the first race of the season.”