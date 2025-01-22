Julien Beaumer, EVS Partner | News

Rancho Dominguez, CA — January 17th, 2025 — EVS Sports, a leader in motocross and off-road protection gear, is proud to announce a new partnership with rising motocross star Julien 'JuJu' Beaumer. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider is competing in the highly competitive 2025 250SX West and 250 Pro Motocross series. Julien will be protected by, and proudly wearing the EVS Web Eclipse knee brace set as he takes on this exciting season.

"I couldn’t be more stoked to be a part of the EVS team and am beyond excited for this new partnership for 2025 and beyond." – Julien Beamer, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

"I'm excited to see this new partnership with Julien and EVS given my long-term relationship with the brand that goes all the way back to the mid-nineties when we designed the shoulder brace together. EVS is a brand I have always trusted for myself and my clients." – Jimmy Button, Agent

Julien already made a name for himself as one of the sport's most promising young talents. Known for his unmatched determination, technical skills, and passion for the sport, Julien embodies the spirit of EVS Sports: pushing limits while staying safe and protected.

The Web Eclipse knee brace represents the pinnacle of commitment to innovation and rider safety for EVS Sports. Engineered with advanced materials and designed for maximum comfort and protection, the Web Eclipse knee brace ensures that athletes like Julien can perform their best while minimizing risk of injury.

"We are thrilled to have Julien join the EVS Sports family. His dedication to excellence and fearless approach perfectly aligns with our mission to provide athletes with the best protective gear on the market. We look forward to seeing Julien achieve great things this season while showcasing the reliability and performance of our Web Eclipse knee braces." – Todd Lentz, Chief Revenue Officer – CRO of EVS Sports.

Julien's journey will be closely followed by fans and motocross enthusiasts worldwide as he takes on the challenging 250SX West class. EVS Sports is proud to support Julien in his pursuit to greatness and is confident that this partnership will further solidify EVS as a trusted name in motocross protection.

Since 1985 EVS Sports continues as the industry leader in innovative and high-quality motocross and off-road protective gear. EVS Sports sets the standard for rider protection, enabling athletes to push limits while staying protected.