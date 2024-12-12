Jonny Walker & Triumph Racing In for '25 SuperEnduro Season | News

Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team’s Jonny Walker is ready to take on the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. With over 10 years’ experience racing the popular indoor series, Jonny is fired up to claim his first world championship title aboard his TF 250. The series gets underway with round one in Poland on 14 December.

Jonny has an impressive track record of success in the SuperEnduro series, having finished as runner-up in the championship four times and securing third place six times. Under the guidance of newly appointed Team Manager and former world champion Paul Edmondson, Walker is focused on fighting for wins in 2025 and securing his first world title with Triumph Racing.

Fuelled by his recent victories at the inaugural Indoor Enduro of Champions and round four of the AMA EnduroCross Championship, Jonny aims to continue his strong run of form into round one of the SuperEnduro series and beyond. Finishing on the podium at all but one round of the 2024 series, the Brit knows what it takes to secure both strong and consistent results.

The season begins at Gliwice’s PreZero Arena in Poland on 14 December and resumes in January 2025 with rounds in Germany and Romania. February marks a return to Poland and Hungary, with Jonny’s home race set for 1 March at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena in the UK. The season reaches its climax a week later in France, promising an unforgettable conclusion.

Jonny Walker: “I’m really excited for the new season on a new bike, also going into the championship as a new manufacturer is cool for the team. I’ve been doing a lot of training recently, topped off by the win in America at EnduroCross which was great preparation for the 2025 season. The whole team feels really positive and I feel like this championship is going to have a strong year with a lot of good riders. The aim is to get to the first round and get on the podium, then see where we go from there!”

Paul Edmondson – Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team Manager: “We’re heading into really exciting times now with the team officially getting started in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. We’re looking forward to getting stuck in with the new team and new bike, we’re in a good place to get some strong results right off the bat. Pre-season testing has been positive with Jonny’s winning results at the Indoor Enduro of Champions and EnduroCross in America. We are running a production bike to improve it as much as possible for the future, but I have every confidence in Jonny and the team to succeed. We know what we need to do and can’t wait to get going!”