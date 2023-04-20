Jeremy Martin to Miss New Jersey | Injury Update

News on Jeremy Martin was scarce this week but sadly he won't be lining up at New Jersey. Enzo Lopes will be the sole racer under the Muc-Off/ClubMX/ClubMX Yamaha rig.

Message from the ClubMX team: PNEUMOTHORAX is the technical term, more commonly known as a collapsed lung.

After his crash in Atlanta, Jeremy Martin, like many racers, felt a bit banged up and was going to tough it out until New Jersey this weekend. Even though he felt slightly better, he decided to go for an x-ray to see if he has an issue with his ribs or something else. The imaging determined that he has the remains of a collapsed lung that was healing itself over the past few days. The complications from the injury make it difficult to breathe and impossible to get on an airplane and fly due to the cabin pressure changes.

With all that said, Jeremy will not be racing this weekend but will return to competition in Nashville.

Thank you

MB