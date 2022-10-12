ONTARIO, Calif. (November 23, 2022) – Learning to ride gets even easier today with the announcement of the Greenger Powersports SADDLEBACK. The All-New SADDLEBACK is an electric balance bike inspired by the mountains of Southern California.

Bringing to market an accessible-yet-exciting way to learn how to ride. The SADDLEBACK blends electronics, easy to use features, and proven engineering to create a fun training tool for young kids looking to explore the outdoors. Motocross enthusiasts remember Saddleback as a riding mecca back in the day. Riders would drive for hours to get a chance to turn the dirt of these pine lined mountains. Today, Saddleback is a destination for families and outdoor enthusiast of all kinds. The base of the mountains speckled with Suburban neighborhoods and a new generation of children. Children eager to explore in a quiet and friendly way. You can check out a video of the Saddleback in action by clicking here.



Driven by a 22V 150W Ultra-Quite hub motor, the SADDLEBACK capitalizes on the long-lasting LG battery to keep the fun going for hours. The LG battery uses a toolless bracket to make it quick and easy to swap if needed. You have two sizes to choose from, 12” or 16”. 3- adjustable speed modes, ultra- quite hub motor, disc brake. Even has a push mode for the younger ones. These stand out features allow the SADDLEBACK to grow with kids and their riding capabilities. The SADDLEBACK is the perfect bike to teach your children or grandchildren how to ride.

“With the success of the CRF-E2, it was a clear indicator kids of all ages want to ride.” said Brad Chapman, Greenger Sales & Marketing Manager. “We want everyone to experience life on two-wheels powered by Greenger.”

With the mindset that everyone should ride. Greenger will be releasing a family of models in 2023 to get the masses outdoors. Say hello to our family of e-bikes; Telluride, a city bike ready to glide through the streets of any downtown or cut through the winds of any neighborhood. Ozark, our folding recreational bike ready to be loaded for any trip and powered to help when needed. Shasta and Shasta ST, these adventure bikes are lock and loaded to get you up your local trail or that long adventure awaiting ahead. To ensure everyone has the power they need. Greenger will be releasing two Portable Power Stations, 1200w and 2000w, and a 200w Solar Panel for direct charging. Saddleback is available to order now 12” $749 and 16” $949 MSRP, shipping to dealers first week of December. All other models will be available Q1 of 2023. Head over to greengerpowersports.com for more information.



About Greenger Powersports

Serving the next generation of powersports enthusiasts, Greenger Powersports combines the best components and the most advanced technologies to deliver enjoyable, exciting riding experiences. A Southern California-based distributor of reliable electric powersports products that are safe, fun, and exhilarating to ride, Greenger owns over 20 technical patents, including those for its battery, motor, and controller. For more information, please visit greengerpowersports.com