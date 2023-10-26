Fox Racing Introduces New Flagship V3 RS Helmet

FOX RACING REDEFINES RACE SPEC WITH THE ALL-NEW V3 RS HELMET FEATURING MIPS® INTEGRA SPLIT SYSTEM

Spec’d with Everything Pros Need: Multi-Density EPS, Maximum Ventilation, and Pit Accessories

Irvine, CA (October 26, 2023) – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, today launched the all-new V3 RS and V3 helmet. The V3 RS is the first pro-level motocross helmet to feature the Mips Integra Split system which enables fine-tuned adjustability, maximizes ventilation, and is designed to help reduce rotational motion to the head in the event of a crash.

Through the brand’s partnership with Mips, Mips Integra Split was introduced to optimize performance in Fox Racing’s pro-level MTB and MX helmets. Fully integrated into the helmet, the new Mips system splits the energy-absorbing layer of EPS foam, and then molds a Low Friction Layer (LFL) between the moving layers. The Mips LFL and woofers is designed to enable the relative movement of 10-15 mm to help reduce forces that may otherwise be transferred to the head during an impact or crash.

“We are committed to protecting and keeping riders safe at all levels of the sport, which is why every Fox Racing helmet is equipped with Mips technology,” said Andrew Fiallo, Product Development Engineer. “The new V3 RS features the Mips Integra Split system which allows for strategic placement of three different EPS densities and protects against both high and low-speed impacts. This meets the new testing regulation for ECE 22.06 and redefines what helmet innovation and race-spec looks like for the brand.”

The acronym RS stands for race spec in Fox Racing’s product naming convention and refers to the extensive list of features beyond the Mips Integra Split system. Features like the carbon shell, Ionic+ moisture-wicking liner with crushed jade Stone Cold material, proprietary eject system, and adjustable visor. Starting at USD $599.95, the pro-level helmet also includes a spare visor, mud visor, mud visor foam, clip-on visor extension, spare visor hardware, hydration-compatible mouthpiece, and spare cheek pads in both thick and thin options for a customizable fit.

The new V3 is a race-ready helmet starting at USD $379.95 and features the Mips® Evolve system, composite fiberglass shell, and borrows some—the proprietary eject system, for example—from the V3 RS. The new V3 RS, V3, and V1 helmets share the same refined fit and head form making them a seamless try-on experience for the customer. The V3 RS, V3, and V1 helmet are available on www.foxracing.com, at Fox Racing flagship stores, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally. For exclusive information on Fox Racing, follow @foxracing on Instagram and X.

About Fox Racing

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain bike gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.