FLY Racing debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SuperMotocross World Championship Finale

Boise, ID, September 22, 2023 - FLY Racing is excited to launch its newest Limited Edition Racewear, EVO LE Podium. The EVO-DST line has long been known as the ultimate in premium racewear. Proudly boasting an industry first BOA Closure System in 2016, this line is a favorite amongst our pro athletes for its best-in-class performance and cherished by consumers for its durability.

Watch for FLY Racing athletes to debut the EVO LE Podium line at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finale in Los Angeles, California, on September 23rd , 2023.

About FLY Racing

FLY Racing is committed to developing the highest quality apparel, accessories, and hard parts for whatever sport you love. Inspired by racing, driven by adventure, and crafted for performance, FLY Racing has been working hard since 1998 to bring you the best gear in the market.

About Western Power Sports

Based in Boise, Idaho, Western Power Sports (WPS) was incorporated in 1960 and distributes over 150,000 products, including offroad and street motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile, and watercraft parts and accessories to thousands of dealers nationwide. WPS joined Arrowhead Engineered Products in January 2022. WPS is currently the fastest-growing nationwide delivery system of powersports industry products. It delivers these products through its regional warehouse network, with locations in Idaho, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Texas. WPS strives to bring powersports dealers the best in service, product, and delivery—a formula that’s proven very successful over the last 63 years.