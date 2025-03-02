Cullin Park Returns with Phoenix Racing Honda

Cullin Park makes up one-half of Phoenix Racing Honda's duo for the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East region, kicking off this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

SALISBURY, North Carolina (February 3rd, 2025) | Phoenix Racing Honda is pleased to announce the re-signing of Cullin Park, the 2022 AMA 250 Supercross Rookie of the Year, as they continue their successful partnership heading into the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East Region.

With a consistent racing schedule through the end of 2024 and years under their belt together, the team is confident that this is Cullin’s year to stand out amongst his competition. Park stated, “It’s year four in Supercross with my Phoenix Racing Honda team, and I’m confident this is my year to lock myself in everyone’s mind as a real threat to the top end of the class. Racing through the end of 2024 in WSX has me firing on all cylinders and well-prepared for the season to come."

"Having moved from the 2024 to the 2025 Honda CRF250R last month, I’m so excited to race the latest package the team has developed. I’m motivated and ready to put myself in the top five. Bring on Tampa.” - Park

Park is set to line up in his home state for his fourth season of Supercross. In Tampa, Park’s Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R will be found under the team's awning alongside Nick Romano’s, marking Phoenix's commitment to fielding a strong team with their two most experienced and talented 250 racers on their roster. With the East Coast set to be extremely deep in terms of competition, it made the most sense for the team to put their two strongest riders together to tackle the challenge.

Due to Park’s full racing schedule in the closing months of 2024, he was unavailable for the team’s initial photoshoot. Nonetheless, Phoenix Racing is excited to tackle another Supercross season in 2025 with Park and help him reach his indoor potential.

About Phoenix Racing

Founded in 2008 and partnered with Honda since 2017, Phoenix Racing operates in several racing series, including the AMA Arenacross Championship and AMA GNCC Off-Road series, where they are seven-time champions.

For further inquiries, please contact Media@phoenixracinghonda.com