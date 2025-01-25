Cody Webb Debuts Rocky Mountain Yamaha Team for '25 and Beyond | News

Cody Webb Announces New Rocky Mountain Yamaha Team for 2025 and Beyond

First Yamaha-sponsored hard enduro racer in the U.S.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC signs as title sponsor

Webb to serve as team owner, manager and racer

Johnson Valley, CA. January 24, 2025 — Cody Webb today announced his new Rocky Mountain Yamaha Team, just ahead of King of the Motos, the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro series. With a decorated career that includes numerous trials, Endurocross and hard enduro wins and championship titles, Webb brings a wealth of experience and a legacy of success to his new venture.

“This is a huge step for me and I’m really proud of the program we’ve built for 2025,” said Webb. “It’s a privilege to work with the team at Yamaha and I’m honored to be a part of their introduction to the U.S. Hard Enduro series, as well as their return to the AMA Endurocross championship. For the first time in my career, I’ve been able to hand-pick every sponsor and put together the perfect set up for my team. It’s been a busy off-season building up to this weekend and I can’t wait to kick things off at King of the Motos.”

Cody Webb Yamaha Motor USA

Yamaha Racing and bLU cRU will support Webb with a fleet of YZ250X, YZ250F, and YZ450F motorcycles, while GYTR will provide technical assistance. Webb will race the YZ250X in the U.S. Hard Enduro series and the YZ250F in the AMA EnduroCross Championship. As part of his multi-year deal, Webb will also serve as a Yamaha ambassador, participating in select Adventure events aboard the Tenere 700.

The team will be proudly sponsored by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, which will supply parts, accessories, and apparel through MSR, a subsidiary of the company. With its deep roots in off-road racing, Rocky Mountain’s expertise will be invaluable to Webb’s campaign. Webb will continue his long standing relationships with several key sponsors, including Red Bull, FMF, Rekluse, Bulletproof Designs, Nitromousse, Race Tech, XC Gear, ASV Levers, Seat Concepts and FunnelWeb Filters. These brands have supported Webb’s career for years and will remain critical partners in his success throughout 2025.

The 2025 season will also see the addition of several new sponsors to Webb’s program, including IRC Tires, Airoh Helmets, Sidi Boots, Havoc Goggles, Sunoco Race Fuel, Motorex Lubricants, Dubya Wheels, Excel Rims, Renthal Handlebars, Athena Racing, RK Chains and RAD Custom Graphics.

Fans can look forward to seeing Webb in action at King of the Motos this weekend, as well as throughout the U.S. Hard Enduro series, the AMA EnduroCross Championship, and select international races. Follow the action on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram and YouTube.