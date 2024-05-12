The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team adds another rider to their stable with Devin Simonson. Devin enters his fifth year as a pro with a lot to prove. He finished 2024 with a season-best 14th in St. Louis in the 250 West of Monster Energy Supercross and a 15th in the 450 class at Ironman for the Pro Motocross Championship.

ClubMX Official Press Release

Devin Simonson gets his chance at the big time with ClubMX. Good things happen to good people.

CHESTERFIELD, SC – December 5, 2024: Devin Simonson hails from Terre Haute, Indiana and has always had a passion for dirt bikes and racing. He got his first motorcycle in 2006 and has been hooked ever since. Looking back at those early racing years, Simonson sported the #70 in honor of his childhood hero, Ken Roczen. He made his way through the amateur ranks with different levels of success and decided it was time to move up in the ranks. He turned professional in 2021 and has been a part of a few different teams. Throughout that time period he has trained and prepared at the ClubMX Training Facility with some of the best riders in the sport. To this point he has amassed a string of top ten finishes in both Supercross and Motocross and has a desire to do more.

Simonson added: “I love this sport but every day when we were training, I was getting my doors blown off by the Club bikes. I thought to myself, if I could just get a chance to ride one, I could show Brandon (ClubMX Team Owner) what I am capable of."

Before the last round of motocross at Ironman last season, Simonson worked up the nerve to ask if he could race the ClubMX 450 and the team agreed.

Brandon Haas: “There was an opening in the roster and a bike available so we thought we would give him a shot. He continued his training with us when he didn’t have to and put in the work without complaint. One thing about Devin – there is never a bad day. His attitude and work ethic are contagious. We want to give people like that an opportunity.”

That summer day in Indiana turned out to be a game changer. Devin started in the top three in both 450 motos and brought home a very respectable fifteenth place overall on the day. The photo below shows the first moto start where he put the #91 next to his teammate for the day – Phil Nicoletti.

Devin Simonson ClubMX

Simonson: “You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face that day. The team treated me like I was part of their program all season, helping me get the bike where I wanted it and basically anything I needed. I knew I needed more work on my fitness, but I wanted to show what I was capable of on a good bike, and I think I did that.”

The details: Simonson has been offered a Supercross only contract to ride the 250 in the Eastern Regional Division for 2025. As with anything in this sport, that is subject to change but that is the current plan. He remains fully committed to the requirements to be a part of the program and has met all the goals set to this point.

Brandon Haas: “People will wonder why we selected Devin Simonson for our final spot but for us it is easy to understand. His attitude, loyalty and commitment stand out above the other prospects. And, he is here at the right time – we have a new training program, new fitness program and new nutrition program. With everyone riding a 250 this season, we do everything as a team – from our weekly meetings to the gym to the riding, we stay together the entire time. Devin has the skill to open some eyes this season, we see it every day." When asked for some final comments, Simonson added: “This program is unlike anything I have ever been a part of. The communication is awesome, it is a real team atmosphere. I am held accountable for everything I do on and off the bike. It is something I need to get to the next level and with another month before the season starts, I am going to prove what I can do. Also, the way they build their Yamaha’s is crazy. The hardest thing for me to get used to so far has been the power of that bike. I am really looking forward to this season.”

Follow him in Instagram: @simonson_70 and ClubMX: @clubmx , @clubmxproracing