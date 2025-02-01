ClubMX Race Radios Available | News

Have you ever wondered what is said on all of those two-way radios during the race? Now you will get a chance to be a part of the action. The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team has come up with a creative way to enhance the viewer’s experience by creating a system where the fans can listen live while their bikes are on the track through a program called Race Link.

Coty Schock Octopi Media

Keep in mind that you must be eighteen years old or older to participate. Some of the content can be “unfiltered” and there is a content advisory as part of the registration process. Starting in Glendale this weekend, fans will be able to purchase a Race Link pass for one event for only $9.99, allowing them to listen at the track or at home. The insider access to the communications between the staff and the mechanics showing how messages are relayed to the rider via a pit board can be very interesting. ClubMX is taking the lead on implementing this new technology to Supercross.

