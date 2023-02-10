In a time where every team will post a photo of a rider in the team pit shirt, a small quote, and talk about how excited they are to be working together...things are just a little stale. Now entering Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing who always aim to make things fun and exciting. It was fairly well known they would be bringing on Ryder DiFrancesco in 2024 but we didn't expect an announcement quite like this one...

Justin Barcia, Pierce Brown, and Troy Lee himself have kidnapped Ryder DiFrancesco!

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing has signed Ryder DiFrancesco for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, spanning the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, as well as the high-profile SMX Finals series.

•Ryder D is GASGAS-bound for 2024 onboard the MC 250F Factory Edition

•Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing lands talented teenage prospect

•2024 season will mark DiFrancesco's first in 250SX regional division

Still just 18 years of age, Ryder D is regarded as one of the sport's finest young talents in U.S. competition, emerging from a highly-decorated amateur career into the professional ranks this year with immediate promise and a share of encouraging results.

The 2024 season will see DiFrancesco line up for his rookie 250SX campaign – the specific region yet to be determined – when the gates drop on Supercross early next year, in addition to his second term of lining up outdoors in 250MX, and the SMX post-season.

Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: "We're super-excited to have Ryder DiFrancesco join the team for the 2024 racing season. He has a lot of talent and a good work ethic, so I think he’s a great fit for the group and the GASGAS brand!"

After beginning this year in Supercross Futures, Ryder went on to contest the entire Pro Motocross Championship, achieving four top 10 overall results in 11 rounds, and a season-best of sixth at Ironman Raceway's final round, which earned him 10th place in the standings.

DiFrancesco continued that form at SMX Playoff 1 in Charlotte, where he finished fourth overall, and would eventually race to 12th position in the 250SMX Championship. Now, the opportunity to GET ON THE GAS arrives, and the teenager is eager to take on fresh challenges in a new environment, equipped with the razor-sharp MC 250F Factory Edition.

Ryder DiFrancesco: "I am very excited to make the transition to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team for my first full professional season! I’m ready for new challenges and learning a new bike, which is the exciting part of what's ahead together."