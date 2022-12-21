Backyard Design Announces Price Drop for Custom Graphics!

December 21st, 2022 – Since everything is getting more and more expensive, the guys over at Backyard Design decided to go a different path and just announced that they decided to give something back to the sport and reduce the prices of their graphics for all the youth bikes, pitbikes and helmet wraps.





Since motocross is a very expensive sport it’s getting harder and harder to have some extra money for custom graphics. On the other hand looking good on the track and representing your sponsors the right way is getting more and more important.





With the price drop you get the chance to get fully creative in their online configurator and get a full set of custom graphics for your 85cc bike starting at $149.90, the 65cc kits at $129.90 and the 50cc kits at $99.90.





Since pitbikes had their great comeback a couple years ago looking good while having a good time with your friends is a must have. So don’t miss out and get yourself a BYD graphic kit starting at $129.90.



You’re still riding with a solid color helmet? Don’t be that guy and stand out from the crowd with a custom BYD helmet wrap starting at $99.90.





You’re tired of waiting for your graphics? BYD will ship your graphics within 2 business days after you release the print file.

No one likes applying graphics but BYD makes it a lot easier for you. With their included graphic applying tool and the in house made templates your bike will look fresher than ever.

For more information, visit BackyardDesignUSA.com.